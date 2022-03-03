When looking at fashion through a broader lens, we can see how genderless fashion is. Men's fashion has been plastered all over social media because of the prevalent NBA “Tunnel Walk”. Players merely entering an arena has turned into one of menswear’s most influential runways. Today, NBA players are showcasing fashion's most desirable trends off the court.
From the runway to a tunnel, NBA players display designer fashion accompanied with coveted shoes. However, before the tunnel walk gained popularity, many iconic players played around with fashion styles. Magic Johnson, a former Los Angeles Lakers player, has told various sources about the fashion of his time. Because of the lack of interest in NBA fashion Johnson was rarely photographed in his exquisite outfits. When the monumental age of social media took charge, a new platform opened up for players and fashion.
In 2005, the NBA commissioner, David Stern, passed a rule that required a business casual dress code. Players were vaguely encouraged to wear suits, dress pants and collared shirts. This new rule meant the lack of chains, pendants and medallions. Many agreed this new rule had underlying racist intentions. When the dress code went into effect, it forced the players to think outside of the box. Something that was constructed as a form of control turned into a path for style and culture. A player's style allows them to think about their image off the court.
When players are drafted into the league, many have accomplished an on-the-court dream. Immediately after, players focus on how they want to present themselves to the public off the court. Thus, a player's unique brand is born. A brand helps players make a name for themselves, and most rely on fashion. Because of social media, branding oneself has become extraordinarily simple. Magic Johnson never had a platform like Instagram to advertise his brand, but players today do. In the past, no one knew what players were wearing unless the press photographed it. Today, players can spread outfits across social media with a click of a button.
Today players work with designers, stylists, and brands to push the business-casual dress code. Many players partner with brands or create their own to show their originality. Michael Jordan, a living basketball legend, started this almost thirty years ago with the creation of the Air Jordan. Nike and Jordan first designed the shoe for Jordan to wear on the court and then released them to the public. Today, many players are seen wearing rare Jordans worth up to six figures.
Stylists realize the importance of shoes to basketball players so much that many players are rocking a two-shoe outfit. During the tunnel walk, players wear a fashionable pair of shoes that are cohesive with their game-day fit while holding their game sneaking in hand. Because the NBA lifted the team-only color restriction on game sneakers, players can wear whatever sneaker their heart desires. Game sneakers are a way to continue one's brand from off the court onto the court.
To be more specific, a player's game equates to clout. A player like LeBron James does not need to worry about making a name for himself because of his immense popularity. Whatever fashion choices James is going to make, people will notice. On the other hand, a player like PJ Tucker is notorious for having the most refined sense of style. GQ Sports has named Tucker as the most fashion-forward NBA player. Although Tucker shows talent on the court for the Miami Heat, he also has skill off it. Tucker's fashion sets him apart from other players because of its wide variety. From bucket hats paired with shorts to a velvet suit, Tucker wears it. Because of the sneaker-head he is, Tuckers shoe collection is filled with a range of rare sneakers that coincide with his style.
Now more than ever, the NBA has become a platform for fashion. Fashion has become a way for players to brand themselves. Some players have even broken gender norms by normalizing men wearing dresses. Players have turned into legitimate fashion influences, helping basketball and fashion coexist. The “Tunnel Walk” has turned into a concrete runway.
Calie Wrona is a sophomore at UTK this year studying journalism and electronic media. She can be reached at cwrona@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.