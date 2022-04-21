When the weather gets warmer and the deserts are bare, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival moves in. Coachella has risen to the top when it comes to ranking festivals.
Deep in the Coachella Valley, elaborate stages and interactive stands are set up for attendees. Since its start in 1999, the music festival has hosted some of the most desired artists. However, for a festival all about music, Coachella has become a festival known for its fashion. From A-list celebrities to your average joe, outfits are curated for the festival and worn with confidence.
Coachella fashion has undergone several transformations. Looking back at past Coachellas, fashion was inspired by boho fashion instead of a typical rave outfit. From an elaborate flower crown to an all fringe outfit, Coachella used to be synonymous with boho-chic.
As years went by and fashion came to the forefront of the festival, Coachella now allows for intricate outfits that go above and beyond. Wearing a monochromatic look with an outfit made up of only lingerie was seen this past weekend, the first weekend of Coachella 2022.
The first weekend of Coachella 2022 has passed and the second weekend is creeping up. This year, Harry Styles is one of the main headliners for the festival. Styles is known for his exquisite fashion styled by celebrity stylist Harry Lambert. Similar to fans' outfits at Styles' “Love on Tour,” fans of his at Coachella created looks inspired by him.
Styles came out for his performance in an oversized black feathered jacket. However, Styles stripped the coat and revealed a custom rainbow sequin jumpsuit by Gucci. If anyone knows how to do fashion, it is Harry Styles and his fans.
Since the festival is made up of three days, many events besides the festival take place during the weekend. Influencers migrated to Coachella Valley and partnered with brands to curate looks.
One main brand that promised a lot of the weekend fun was the clothing store Revolve. Trying to create their own type of festival, Revolve invited hundreds of influencers to “Revolve Fest.” This festival, not related to Coachella, was supposed to be a celebration of life and living it to its fullest according to Raissa Gerona, the chief brand officer of Revolve Group. However, the event disappointed many influencers dressed to the nine. Some took to popular apps like Instagram and TikTok to tell their story at the event. Even though Revolve Fest was a disaster, there's no denying it wasn't fashionable.
Besides Harry Styles, other artists like Billie Eilish and The Weekend showed up and did not disappoint. With an eclectic style, Billie Eilish stayed true to herself with her sporty looks. Taking her personal style to the next level, Eilish recently partnered with Nike to give the iconic Air Force 1 shoe a rework.
Billie Eilish is the youngest artist to headline at Coachella. Emerging onto the Coachella stage making history, Eilish showed up in style. Coming onto the Coachella stage in a deconstructed puffer jacket, Eilish tore it off to reveal a classic baggy look under. In a matching graffiti set, Eilish also paired her look with large necklaces, wrist warmers and gold knee pads. With amazing performances and a killer look, anyone who doubted Eilish’s artistry was proven wrong.
Anticipation builds as weekend two of Coachella 2022 approaches. With the same headliners and lineup many question if weekend two's fashion will be synonymous with weekend one.
Overall, everyone at Coachella wants to stand out and many try to with their outlandish outfits. Festival style is unique for different festivals, but Coachella is known for its own extensive style. Mixed with indie, pop, boho and rock, Coachella allows all music lovers to embrace the festival life. Flat desert land turned into a runway has redefined fashion in general and continues to do so.
Calie Wrona is a sophomore at UTK this year studying journalism and electronic media. She can be reached at cwrona@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.