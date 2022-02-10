Fashion goes through many different cycles, whether it be the introduction of new styles or the peak of it. However, can a style come back after it has become obsolete? Extraordinarily, they can. Styles that went out of fashion decades ago are seen across the world in 2022. That's right, old is new again. The emergence of '70s fashion through 2000s fashion is reentering the 21st century.
The rise of '70s fashion in today's age started with a reemergence of the hippie spirit. The carefree groovy clothing is bursting with flowers and bright colors. The shame of wearing flare pants in public has been washed away. From jeans to leggings, this flared style is selling out everywhere. The popularity of the crossover flare leggings from Aerie exploded from a TikTok. As a former Aerie employee, a day did not go by without a customer asking if we had these leggings available. Patchwork, fringe, clogs and vests soon grew in popularity following the flare pants. These '70s styles can be found reworked in fast fashion, but can also be found authentic at second-hand stores. Pieces like these will come and go, so buying second-hand will not only save your wallet, but also the planet.
While '70s fashion is just now being reborn, '80s fashion has been here. Leather and lace have taken over the world in every single garment. Leather pants, jackets, shoes, tops and more have been splashed over fashion magazines such as Vogue. Lace has become a way to express femininity, no matter what gender you are. It is delicate and adds an extra dimension to any outfit. Although these styles are widely popular, they cannot compete with the platform shoe.
Platforms were popularized by the famous singer Madonna. She proved a woman can do anything, even on platforms. The recent release of the Versace Medusa Aevitas platform pumps sent fashion fans on TikTok into a spiral. The bright-colored shoes with an extreme platform were first seen on A-list celebrities. The shoes trickled down into fast fashion, and now the daily platform lover can purchase them without spending two months' rent on them.
Unlike the '70s and '80s, '90s fashion in 2022 is more nonchalant. Wearing a satin dress with a claw clip is seen as regal, but encapsulates the fashion of the '90s. Claw clips are seen all over the world, from college students to a CEO. An easy, professional or cute hairstyle can be done using a single claw clip. From fuzzy bucket hats to overalls, did '90s fashion ever go out of style? Straight-leg jeans came out of the '90s, and although there was a skinny jean faze for everyone across the universe, straight-leg jeans are seen everywhere today. When paired with a kitten heel and blazer, the outfit looks like a slightly more elevated '90s fit. However, there are certain '90s trends that I hope will stay in the '90s. Mullets and pedal pushers have no place in the 21st century.
2000s fashion is completely different from any other decade of fashion. Although corset tops paired with baggy jeans are the look of 2022, other pieces of fashion from the 2000s have come and gone. The velour tracksuit was popularized by Paris Hilton, a 2000s fashion icon. However, the only time you will see a velour tracksuit in 2022 will be on your rich older neighbor walking around the neighborhood. Low-waisted jeans, a nightmare if you ask me, were a staple of the 2000s. These would be paired with a baby crop top and an overly large statement necklace. Even worse, these jeans would be worn under a dress. This particular outfit can be seen on any red carpet around the 2000s. That trend is not welcome in 2022. However, graphic tees were introduced around this time and have soured through decades. These tees are easy to dress up or down and add an edge to any outfit. The 2000s will never be forgotten, but let's hope some of its fashion will be.
Fashion, ultimately, is a way to express oneself. Going into 2022, people are dressing how they want to with little to no judgment. Many are wearing reborn items from decades ago, but others are introducing new styles. Being fashionable and fitting into societal norms has gone out the window, and individualization has entered the building. There is no need to worry about what is in and what is out. Find pieces that feel like you and make your confidence burst. As long as those pieces are not low-rise jeans, I'll be happy.
