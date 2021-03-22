It happens to everyone, usually when we least expect it. We’ll be enjoying a nice hot shower or finally starting to fall asleep, when our mind wanders off to the dark corner of our brain where we sweep our embarrassing memories under the rug in hopes of hiding them forever. A time when we were at our lowest and did something that we regret, or situations when we thought of the perfect comeback hours too late.
It’s human nature to shy away from these unfortunate happenings because we want to only remember the good things, but we are only hurting ourselves by doing so.
Making change is hard because it forces us to confront the ugliest aspects of our society, something only possible after we accept that they exist. This is true for large issues such as racism, sexism and socioeconomic issues. However, it is not exclusive to these overarching societal problems, as this also pertains to personal issues as well. We cannot grow as a society if we do not grow as individual people, and we cannot make that personal growth if we ignore our past experiences.
Instead, we should reflect on our previous actions and make future decisions based on them.
The backbone of change is looking at the past and making decisions so we do not repeat our words or actions in the future. Every aspect of life, from our first breath to our last, is learnt through doing. From learning to walk to learning how to manage your time or learning how to deal with loss, we navigate through life’s challenges using trial-and-error. So, how exactly can we become better people if we hide our past experiences?
The answer is that we can’t.
Reflecting on the past can allow us to learn valuable lessons that will help ensure that we do not repeat poor decisions. For example, reflecting on how you approached a discussion about a controversial topic may help you act differently the next time you are faced with that situation.
We do this everyday without even realizing it, ordering the same coffee at Starbucks because you liked it the last time or taking a different route to work because it is faster. While it is harder to reflect on situations that had a larger impact on you or others around you, the skill of reflection is built into us at a such a deep level that we aren’t even aware of when we do reflect.
Now, it is important to remember that there is a very thin line between reflecting on your past experiences to change how you act in the future and obsessing over past experiences to the point where it inhibits you from making new ones.
Obsessing over embarrassing experiences does absolutely no good for anyone, only making you less eager to put yourself in similar situations again. The goal of looking at our past experiences is not to shame ourselves, but to make sure we act differently in order to avoid repeating previous mistakes.
The actions that you reflect on don’t only have to be negative ones, as it is equally as important to remember what you did correctly in order to repeat those actions in the future.
It is much easier for us to focus on the negatives in life, especially when it comes to ourselves, but it is crucial to reinforce good habits because those are the habits that we are ultimately working towards.
Whether it’s a small act of kindness or a personality trait that you wish to develop, reflecting on when you acted in a desirable way can be equally as influential as reflecting on when you acted regretfully.
I’ve done a lot of reflecting myself recently on my actions, my career path and even on this column. I’ve been stuck trying to find the next groundbreaking topic to write about, but it was through this reflecting that I remembered what this column is all about, which is finding small, approachable ways to make positive change.
Reflecting on past experiences is a perfect example of this, because it is something that only takes a few minutes out of your day but can make a tremendous impact on both your personal growth and societal growth as a whole.
The world can’t become a better place if the people in it don’t become better themselves, and reflecting is an amazing way to improve the world from the bottom up.
Ben Goldberger is a sophomore at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville majoring in Anthropology and Political Science. He can be reached at bgoldbe3@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.