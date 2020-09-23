Deep down, everyone knew that this day was going to come soon, but you can never truly be prepared for the loss of such a legend. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was more than just a Supreme Court Justice, she was a pioneer, an inspiration and an icon. For many women, she served as motivation to accomplish even their most far fetched dreams and goals, especially in male-dominated fields.
The magnitude of her death is amplified by the timing, coming 45 days before, arguably, the most important presidential election is this nation’s history.
Donald Trump has already put two new justices on the court during his four year term, and many fear that with another empty seat, he will get to appoint yet another justice. This would put the court at a 6-3 majority for republicans, as important issues like reproductive freedom and LGBT rights are on deck for when the court is back in session.
With Congressman John Lewis, a legendary civil rights activist and overall political hero, also passing away earlier this past summer, there are some gaping holes in the group of political heavyweights that leaves many people concerned for the future.
When someone larger than life itself dies, their absence often leaves us devastated and discouraged, losing motivation to continue fighting. However, it also reminds us that just like you and me, they’re only human.
These moments remind us that we are the same as the heroes we idolize, and we have the power and responsibility to follow in their seemingly enormous footsteps.
This daunting task has some surprisingly easy solutions, the most important being something so simple that you can do it without even leaving your room. You can vote from your bed by applying for an absentee ballot on your state’s website. You can also find the link to register to vote on Instagram, Snapchat, Spotify and many other apps and platforms that you use everyday. This only takes 5-10 minutes to register to vote and request an absentee ballot, meaning you can easily do it in between classes.
You could also go vote in person as early as Oct. 14 if you’d rather not put your trust in the postal service that has been experiencing delays and inaccuracies regarding electoral votes. To find where you go to vote in-person, go to the Tennessee State website or download the GoVoteTN app.
One vote may feel like it will not make a difference, only a small speck in the hundreds of thousands of votes in each election. In reality, voting is the best way for you to have your voice heard and to participate in the largest exercise of democracy in this country. America was founded on the belief that citizens should have a say in how their nation is run, and that philosophy has been held true to this day through democratic elections.
Aside from the purely political issues at hand, this generation is the one who has to live with the decisions being made by the people who win this election. We are the ones who have to live on the Earth that is being pushed to its inevitable doom by the current administration, as they ignorantly shove aside scientific solutions necessary to keep the planet alive.
We are the generation that will be affected by the economy crashing, gas prices rising, social security benefits thinning and an extremely unfair criminal justice system that leads to unnecessarily long sentences. We are told we are the home of the free, but everyday citizens’ freedoms are being stripped away from them.
We have to vote because we deserve to decide what our lives will look like in the future. We deserve to mold the world to fit our lifestyles and needs, and older generations shouldn’t get to decide that for us anymore.
37% of eligible voters will be 18-30 years old during this presidential election (Pew Research Center). I believe it is time for us to actually show up and take control of what we want this country to look like for the rest of our college careers, our jobs, our families and the future generations to come.
When the people that we look to for guidance can no longer lead, we often feel discouraged. We feel small. We feel lost. However in truth, we are strong. We are powerful. We are mighty.
Together, we will honor the lives of John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg by continuing to “make good trouble” (Lewis) and “fight for the things that (we) care about, but in a way that will lead others to join (us)” (Ginsburg). We will vote for a better future in this election because we have to, and we will continue to follow in the footsteps of our political heroes that paved the way for us.
Ben Goldberger is a sophomore at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He can be reached at bgoldbe3@vols.utk.edu.
