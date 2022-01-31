Although the final episode of the show aired in October of 2017, the relentless pursuit for then non-existent technologies in the AMC drama “Halt and Catch Fire” is still a beautiful thing to watch.
The show, which centered around a time before the proliferation of personal computers and cellphones, was a breath of fresh air. The integral characters of the show — Cameron, Joe, Gordon and Donna — all have their own lives and distinctive paths throughout the course of the show’s four seasons.
For Cameron, we saw her grow from a fiery-tempered software designer who refused to take advice and often flew off the handle, to a responsible and sensible leader.
Joe was perhaps the most complex character on “Halt and Catch Fire.” He was a salesman, a natural leader and someone who had a vision for the future. Joe also had an intense sense of self-loathing, and he struggled internally with his desire to have both professional success and also personal love and acceptance. Ultimately finding what he wanted in the end, Joe had a hard road getting to that point but certainly made the best of each hardship he faced.
With Gordon and Donna, they went from a traditional married couple and nuclear family to a modern divorced couple — managing co-parenting as well as their own personal interests and goals. While they clashed at times, the two always had a respect and understanding of one another when it mattered most. It was empowering watching these transformations when considering how stuck both characters were in their stations of life when the show started.
For Gordon in particular, it was powerful to watch him go from a computer engineer who had given up on his dreams to a sharp businessperson managing a terminal diagnosis with grace. “Halt and Catch Fire” handled Gordon’s illness very well. Showing Gordon coming to terms with the diagnosis and move on with his life, in part made the audience forget about it until the inevitable happened. When he did die, “Halt and Catch Fire” gave Gordon the most beautiful goodbye I have ever seen for a character in their moment of passing. When dying, Gordon had a vision of Donna after they had just had their first child. Gordon watched peaceably, seeing the best moment of his life one more time.
For each of those character’s transformations, it was a cathartic experience seeing them fall, then stand up and dust themselves off. After all, these characters were trying to reinvent the wheel to some degree in computing and tech, but they were also trying to fulfill the parts of themselves that felt deficient.
I think we can all get behind that idea because we’re all chasing something, seeking out a professional and personal life that fits us. Some of us have grand plans and others of us want a simple life. Regardless of our desired trajectory, we all have the same destination — a place where we can say we have done all that we could and that, in the end, we are enough.
Where many shows and movies have tried to explain the significance and art of technology and the spirit of invention, “Halt and Catch Fire” did all of this without ever directly talking to us about it. Instead, showing it through characters who had both intensely human flaws and enduring vision for what could be.
Grant is a senior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.