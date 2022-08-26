This semester will be the start of my senior year. Unfortunately, this means that the majority of my college career has been captivated by COVID-19.
During my freshman year, the pandemic began and closed down the majority of schools, which uprooted all of our lives. We were forced to change our learning styles, forced to move back home where many people did not have a support system and forced to stay inside, which caused many people to fall into bad mental states. Sophomore year we were allowed to come back to campus with a majority of classes still online and multiple restrictions for the classes that were in person.
During this already tense time, there were still threats of being sent back home and college being closed all over again. While I was happy to be back at school, I still had a feeling of uncertainty that my life could be uprooted once again. Junior year, for me, was a lot better. While classes still had restrictions and COVID-19 was still prevalent, I did not feel as restless and could finally enjoy my college experience to a point.
This year we are returning to a full, restriction-free college experience, and I could not be more excited. Our campus will still be taking precaution, but for the most part, we will be able to go to class, gather together in the common areas of campus and build connections with other students without being overly cautious.
Staying up to date on the laws and executive orders surrounding returning to school and COVID-19 is something that I would recommend to everyone. By doing this, you can be more aware of your situation and not feel as in the dark as to what might happen.
Recently, President Biden has extended the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund’s (HEERF) grant for higher education institutions like UT. This grant was first established on March 11, 2021, and is now extended for all currently open grants given by HEERF until June 30, 2023. These grants are specific to the virus, including preventing and responding to COVID-19 on college campuses.
A big percentage of this funding goes directly to the students. Many students receive extra funding through this grant because of the financial impact that COVID-19 has placed on them. With this being extended, many students can rest easier knowing that, even though we are returning to a full college experience, they will still be supported.
The effect that this pandemic has had on student’s financials is massive, and thankfully, UT has been and is currently prepared to help offset this struggle.
With the first day of restriction free classes rapidly approaching, I recommend still staying up to date on the university’s COVID-19 policies and procedures. UT’s Student Health website is a good tool that is easily accessible if you find yourself having questions or concerns about returning to college.
I will be fully taking advantage of the full college experience this last year while still staying healthy and safe, and I cannot wait to see all of you doing the same! If you are just beginning your college career, do not take it for granted. These next four years will be challenging, but remember it is a privilege that many students did not get to fully experience.