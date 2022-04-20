This column is normally about Supreme Court Justices’ opinions. However, this week I am taking a different approach. We are going to be diving into criminal or concerning accusations against the United States Supreme Court Justices.
All claims are previous or current accusations against standing Supreme Court Justices that have cause for major concern. Topics such as this can be belittled or covered up because of the judges high standings, but this is something I believe should be brought to more people's attention. These reach from the far right to the far left ranging from sexual assault to, what some people would call, unlawful leniency.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, during his senate confirmation hearing, was accused of sexual harassment at different parties in the 1980s. Deborah Ramirez came forward stating that Kavanaugh was very inappropriate and conducting unwanted actions towards her. Christine Blasey accused him of attempted rape at a party that brought many other women to come forward about their own sexual assault experiences. These events were allegedly witnessed and reported to the F.B.I, but nothing was investigated at the time.
It’s reported that the “republican-controlled senate had imposed strict limits on the investigation” and that they could not go forward with the investigation. Kavanaugh has since stood firm in his denial of any such conduct along with former President Donald Trump backing his story. Even since the 2020 elections, the democratic party has been outspoken on getting the truth out of Justice Kavanaugh.
The newest senate-confirmed justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, faced some concerning accusations during her senate hearings. The main accusation was towards her previous sentences on child pornography. She is said to have gone past the point of leniency as a judge deciding on sentences for people convicted of possessing pornography or attempted sexual abuse of a minor — which are two extreme criminal acts.
The Republican Party has concerns that she will not uphold the office correctly as she has a past of “letting people off the hook.” This is not a criminal accusation, but could still be very worrisome as she is now one of the highest decision makers in this country. Justice Jackson defended herself well and many have come to her defense. Only time will tell if she will represent her title without having leniency in extreme cases such as these.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett is involved with a faith-based organization, the People of Praise, that have numerous allegations against them involving emotional trauma and sexual assault. The victims of this group reached out to say “I can’t even explain how unfathomable it is that you would have a Supreme Court Justice who is a card-carrying member of this community.”
Since then, the organization has hired lawyers to protect themselves and more allegations have been rolling in. Justice Barrett claims her beliefs will not get in the way of her impartiality. But, her beliefs are what guide her to lean far right. It is cause for concern to see a community that her beliefs stem from be so heavily accused of criminal acts.
Justice Clarence Thomas also has sexual harassment claims against him. Anita Hill, who once worked as Thomas’ advisor, claims that he sexually harassed her during this time. After she came forward, she has received death threats and the utmost backlash, but she has never fallen back on her claims.
Justice Thomas has always denied such claims, but it is important to notice how quickly and harshly people are shut down when speaking out against people like Justice Thomas and other Supreme Court Justices, especially the ones mentioned in this article.
These are the people that decide the future of our country. These are the people that we depend on to impartially decide on the highest cases of our country. Whether these claims and allegations are true or not, they deserve to be investigated more than what has been done.
Our country deserves people who will represent the office of Supreme Court Justice to the highest and most honest extent.
Anna Dozier is a junior at UT this year studying political science and philosophy. She can be reached at adozier4@vols.utk.edu.
