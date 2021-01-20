As we move into our now third semester of online-based classes, it’s important to recognize what type of space you are currently working in. Bringing awareness to the environment around where you typically work is a good way to begin organizing your workspace. Are you studying or working in an area that allows you to optimize your attention and focus?
Clutter, large-scale distractions and your workplace’s proximity to other loud noises are all factors that can make or break the tranquility of your workspace. Along with this, cluttered workspaces can greatly contribute to distractions and added stressors for the person working in them.
If you have a Pinterest board, Netflix account or social media presence of any type, then it is quite possible that you have heard of the elite living space organizer Marie Kondo. Marie Kondo’s renown in the household cleaning world can be attributed to her book and Netflix series called “Tidying up with Marie Kondo,” which features special insight into how to optimize your living space. The show features Kondo as she tackles extremely messy homes and re-organizes them to a point where they are practically new.
The “KonMari” style of organization follows a simple multi-step process of committing yourself to tidying your area based on object categories rather than the entire area itself. The process involves organizing your space by type of object, its significance to you and whether or not it is something absolutely needed. Cleaning by categorization can help you find what you are looking for at a much quicker rate and avoid the clutter that comes with cleaning large areas.
The KonMari style also encourages cleaners to toss out or remove any items that may not “spark joy” for the owner anymore. What this means simply is that if an item is no longer practically useful to you or is not an important keepsake, it can be tossed out. Letting your feelings be a standard for decision making is a key concept of Marie Kondo’s philosophy, so feel free to toss out any of the clutter accumulating around your desk from the past three semesters. By using the Kondo philosophy of looking at what sparks joy or not, you can more easily identify what things you need and what can be disposed of.
Regardless of what your workspace looks like this semester, organizing it minimally in a way that makes you more comfortable or gives you more room can make a huge difference for your mental health. Keeping up with your workspace and making it organized is a great step toward successful online interaction and comfortability. Take care of yourself and the area around you in the upcoming semester to ensure you can have an easier time with another schedule full of online classes.
Elijah Hunt is a senior majoring in journalism. They can be reached at ehunt8@vols.utk.edu.