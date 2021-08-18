The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely detrimental to practically every aspect of our society. Lives have been lost, businesses have gone under and plans have been shattered. It’s hard to talk about anything without mentioning something that this virus has affected over the past year and a half.
As we all return back to college, students and administration alike are trying their hardest to put this pandemic and all its various side effects in the past, but it can be hard to return to normalcy after spending a large chunk of the past year in isolation.
For a lot of students, this semester will be the first time socializing with large groups of people since the pandemic began back in March 2020. Understandably, this comes with some anxiety and hesitation leading up to the fall. Luckily, there are a few ways to combat that feeling without compromising the college experience that students pay thousands of dollars to have.
Get vaccinated
The number one way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. This has turned into a controversial topic, but essentially every reputable source has stressed the importance and effectiveness of the vaccines.
In multiple briefs released by the CDC, they explain that the vaccines are incredibly effective in protecting against the contraction of the coronavirus, even with the Delta variant. While it is still possible for vaccinated people to contract COVID-19 (.08% likely according to NBC News), it rarely ever results in serious symptoms.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey explained that unvaccinated people account for about 97% of all hospitalizations and over 98% of deaths in the state (News Channel 5 Nashville). Science has proven that vaccines are not only effective in protecting against getting COVID-19, but also effective in minimizing symptoms in the small chance that you still contract the virus after getting vaccinated.
Getting your vaccine and surrounding yourself with people who did the same is the best way to ensure that you’ll be safe socializing this fall.
Enjoy the outdoors
Socializing outside is a great way to hang out with friends without the anxiety of exposure to the coronavirus. Since it’s extremely difficult to spread the virus while outside, you can enjoy both the company of your peers and the beauty that is UT’s campus. There will be plenty of outdoor events offered throughout the first few weeks of the semester for you to enjoy safely hosted by New VOL Leaders as part of Big Orange Welcome.
Another thing that makes UT so great is that it is close to numerous outdoor activities. From hiking the Great Smoky Mountains, to flying down roller coasters at Dollywood, to even taking in the beautiful sights at UT Gardens, there are seemingly endless opportunities to enjoy the beautiful outdoors with a friend, making these options perfect ways to socialize safely.
Take it slowly
You can take all of the precautions possible to put yourself in a safe environment to meet new friends, but there is ultimately a limit on how much you can control something that even our nation has yet to get under wraps completely.
To combat this uncontrollability, just take things slowly. Maybe start by eating lunch with one or two people from your residence hall, or join an organization and spend time with a few other members. Whatever taking it slowly means to you, it’s a great way to ease your way back into interacting with large groups of people, something that we mostly haven’t had much practice with for over a year.
Socializing is a skill, and it is something that needs to be repeated to become more comfortable. Just like how you get out of shape if you stop exercising, you get out of shape in socializing if you go long periods of time without interacting with others. That is why it’s important to take it slow when coming to college after a year of isolation and give yourself some time to readjust to normalcy.
The U.S. has made significant progress since this time last year to try to contain COVID-19, but between a large unvaccinated population and the recent surge of cases due to the Delta variant, we cannot put this pandemic behind us just yet.
This can cause lots of hesitation when it comes to existing in an extremely large group of people, especially without a requirement to get the vaccine, but it is still very possible to hang out with friends without having to risk contracting the virus. By getting vaccinated, chilling outside and taking it slowly, you can safely socialize with friends without having to worry as much about the coronavirus.