Two University of Tennessee alumni and a current student will launch a startup tech company this fall.
Aro, co-founded by UT alumnus Heath Wilson, employs UT alumni Katelyn Farley as Marketing Coordinator and current finance student Cade Seagle as Head of Special Projects.
The company aims to limit phone overuse and encourage “the habits that build a healthy relationship with our phones,” according to their website. The Aro Smart Box aims to help consumers put their phone away and enjoy quality time with others.
Wilson was inspired by the way his own smartphone interfered with his family time. He later found that 91% of adults keep their phone within arm’s reach, though more than half of global phone users are actively trying to limit their screentime.
Each Aro Smart Box has four phone slots that wirelessly charge the phones. It automatically connects to your phone through the Aro app when placed in the box.
Wilson explained the importance behind the different sections of Aro.
“Aro was intentionally created to be multi-platform with the Aro app and smartbox working together, each serving unique purposes,” Wilson said. “The smartbox serves as a visual cue and reminder for users to put away their phones, the app gamifies the experience by allowing users to track their time away from their phones and compete with family and friends.”
The app tracks your phone-free time and gives personalized feedback, motivating users to spend more time away from their phones. It also allows Smart Box owners to make groups with family, friends and colleagues where they can hold each other accountable and compete for the most time spent phone free.
“The Aro app is the brains behind the entire operation,” Wilson said. “The app helps Smart Box owners form the habit of putting their phone down and gives users a visual representation of their goal and progress.”
The main goal of the Aro Smart Box is to encourage relationship growth by taking away the distraction of smartphones. Although it isn’t the main purpose, Smart Box can also be helpful for students who struggle with distractions during study sessions.
“A lot of people struggle with being truly present in conversation. When you change your relationship with your phone, you change your relationship with everyone around you,” Seagle says. “It's not just about putting your phone down, but it's also about what you do with that regained intentional time.”
Aro hopes that by creating physical distance from phones, people will form the phone free habit.
Aro will eventually place Smart Boxes in public hospitality spaces as well, not just private homes. This will encourage phone free time, even when it isn’t possible to leave your phone at home. Aro is hoping to make Smart Boxes available in places such as restaurants, hotels and offices.
Since their main focus is encouraging people to interact with each other, there are no current plans to make a more personal Smart Box for one or two phones.
The Aro Smart Box is currently available for preorder on the Aro website. Preorders will be shipped in the fall of 2022.
