On Wednesday, March 30, fires erupted across the Hatcher Mountain area, causing massive destruction and evacuations of more than 100 buildings in the area.
The fire, which was likely fueled by a combination of strong winds and dry ground conditions, was mirrored by similar fires in the Seymour and Blount County areas. Local area firefighters have been working tirelessly throughout the week to eliminate the fires, which are now almost fully contained in both areas, with no resulting fatalities. Despite this, many residents are continuing to face long-term effects.
Brooklyn Cunningham, a Walland resident and journalism and electronic media senior, explained her experiences with the situation, and how she believes the lack of news coverage impacted her family’s evacuation.
“My husband and I evacuated Wednesday night after we heard the news of the Seymour fire at the end of our road. No news outlet had reported on it and the evacuation maps only extended to the county line since it is run by Sevier County … It was a scary situation because we could see the glow of the fires coming from over the mountain in our backyard,” Cunningham said.
While Cunningham’s property did not face any damages, her neighbors suffered several impacts to their homes, which she believes made the situation even worse in terms of the fire’s traumatic nature.
For many residents in the area such as Cunningham, the current fires are reminiscent of the 2016 Sevier County wildfires, which claimed the lives of 14 people and caused more than $1 million in property damage. These fires took East Tennessee by surprise and are now known as one of the worst fires ever to occur in the Eastern United States.
Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks of the City of Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) explained the current condition of the Wears Valley and Seymour, and how they compare to the 2016 wildfires.
“At the time of the Gatlinburg fires back in 2016, that was the largest dollar value loss in the history of the United States for wildland fires. This fire does not at this time appear to be as high of a dollar value loss as the 2016 fires were … It is a little bit different, but for those who lost something, it is devastating,” Wilbanks said.
Similar to the 2016 fires, the sense of helpfulness within the East Tennessee community has contributed greatly to the rapid elimination of the fires thus far. These community efforts helped to rebuild Sevier County from the ground up in 2016, and community members are confident that it will work in the same way with the current fires, as many individuals faced the total destruction of their homes and businesses.
In an April 2 wildfire update, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters addressed the help that Sevier County has received from neighboring communities.
“I had an opportunity today to visit with a lot of the folks that are volunteering in our area, the folks staging area for firefighters, the folks who are feeding them at the Pigeon Forge High School … Because of that work, I firmly believe that lives have been saved and property has been saved. We can’t say enough about that,” Waters said.
Waters believes that without the efforts provided by East Tennessee as a whole, the fires might have been much worse in the scale of their impacts. He and other members of the Sevier County community are grateful for the help that they have received throughout the fires.
Wilbanks described the KFD’s overall position in the matter.
“We were an assisting agency in Wears Valley, so that means we were called in by the state of Tennessee to go to Wears Valley to assist with the home agency, which was Sevier County Emergency Management and the local fire departments in the area up there. So, our job really was to provide equipment … We provided nearly 1500 man-hours of personnel assistance,” Wilbanks said.
Wilbanks did not hesitate to talk about the KFD’s pride in being able to help out the local area and neighboring fire departments during times of hardship, despite being located out of the area of impact.
To prevent future fires, Wilbanks urges people to be cautious of burning brush, especially on days that are dry and windy. For those who wish to help community members affected by the current fires, Appalachian OUTReach will be accepting new, unopened donations of items including bottled water, sports drinks, personal hygiene items and baby items such as diapers, wipes, formula, as well as gift cards and pet food. Donations can be dropped off at either 519 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville, or 209 N. Calderwood St. in Alcoa.