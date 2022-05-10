Josh Shetler was in pain on the ground for several long minutes before his team got the call — the ambulance was just under half an hour away.
He tried to walk it off soon after the hit that pinned his leg in the wrong direction came, but his coach at the time, Brian Silkwood, was there to stop him. Shetler made it three steps before the University of Tennessee rugby alumnus sat him back on the grass.
His dad, Scott Shetler, soon joined the huddle of concerned people on the field behind the wheel of his hatchback. The ambulance was going to take too long, so together the Beech High School rugby team gingerly loaded Josh into the back of the car and took off for Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Shetler’s mother, Laurel Jordan, feared the inevitable call that day. It was the one game she was not able to attend that season.
“The call I got was that they thought he had broken his hip,” Jordan said. “So I’m driving very dangerously trying to get back to Vanderbilt and it was just a horrible feeling.”
The actual diagnosis was a little different. Shetler spent the night in the ER getting scans done and learned the next morning that he tore several ligaments in his hip. Initial assessments suggested weeks, if not months, of rehabilitation.
It was one of the toughest stretches of his career, but Shetler had no intention of missing the high school state championship game in May, just over seven weeks away.
The thought alone was laughable.
‘I’ve heard Rocky Top way too many times.’
Shetler’s first love was baseball.
That’s how he describes it, at least. He wants to be an athlete above anything else, and in his middle school days he believed baseball was his ticket to fulfilling that dream. After a brief stint on the football field, he dropped his helmet in favor of a glove.
“I loved baseball with everything in me,” Shetler said. “I get to freshman year [of high school], I say I don't need football, I don't want to play football. I want to focus on baseball.”
“Turns out… I’m horrible at baseball. I am so bad at it. I didn’t make the freshman team, then I ended up transferring schools and going to Beech, and I made that baseball team, and I was like, ‘Oh great, I can be a baseball player again.’ Didn’t play. Sat the bench the entire year.”
Shetler was introduced to rugby shortly after enrolling at Beech.
“A couple of my buddies who have been playing rugby for who knows how long, they were just like, ‘Come try out rugby. See if you like it,’” Shetler said. “And I was like, ‘Don’t y’all not wear pads? Doesn’t that hurt?’”
But deep down, the lack of pads didn’t bother him. In middle school, Shetler ran through and shattered his neighbor’s glass screen door, started bleeding profusely and spent the night in the ER. He still has the scar on his nose from the shards of glass.
As Jordan, a former high school and college basketball player with multiple injuries on her resume would say, toughness runs in the family."
Shetler was quick, but his speed was only being used as a pinch runner on the baseball team. Silkwood theorized that speed could shine on the rugby field, and he was right. Shetler stuck with it, and just a few years later, as his play started to get noticed, Shetler took his official rugby visit to the University of Tennessee.
“I knew Brian [Silkwood] had already told him everything there is to know about the UT rugby team,” Tennessee rugby head coach Marty Bradley said. “It was just a matter of whether or not he wanted to choose UT as an academic institution.”
And it was a legitimate concern for Bradley. At first, “Tennessee the institution” was not on Shetler’s radar. He “had heard Rocky Top way too many times” from his sister’s time at Tennessee and was fine venturing beyond the borders of the Volunteer State when the time came.
But during his official visit, something the program preached stuck with Shetler.
“Everybody wants to be a winner. You gotta love to win,” Shetler said.“When I went to other teams and went to other tours, none of them ever talked about their goals of what their programs were. They all said that they’re this and they’re that, but it never made me feel like home.”
It was too much to refuse. Back in Hendersonville a few weeks later, Shetler’s family gathered at Beech as he signed to play collegiate rugby at the University of Tennessee.
Why Josh Shetler couldn’t quit
As quickly as the dream had started, Shetler’s rugby career almost ended less than two years later.
Winter practice was ramping up when Shetler was slammed to the ground. The break in the line was there, but he hadn’t seen the tackle coming. When he was thrown to the grass his right arm went completely numb. At first, he didn’t think much of it. He’d taken those hits before. Shetler got up, finished practice in the non-contact area and went home to put his shoulder on ice.
Twenty-four hours turned into 48 before the feeling started to come back. He described it as “the worst pain” he’s ever dealt with. Shetler went to the team doctor, who ran tests and informed him that his labrum — the cartilage that connects the arm and shoulder — was practically nonexistent.
And that wasn’t even the worst news of the week.
“I thought I was done playing Rugby,” Shetler said. “They told me I had to have immediate surgery, I’d be not playing for nine months. Everybody knows in rugby that if you take that amount of time off, you’re not coming back.”
He had a decision to make — fight through the pain and keep his rugby dreams alive, or take the surgery and all but derail his budding career.
“I told [the doctors] I’m not doing surgery. I can’t be out of rugby for nine months,” Shetler said. “I got with our team trainer Matt Schaller and Ryan Greer and I just — I was like I don't care what we have to do, I don’t care how much pain I’m in, we’ve got to get my shoulder back to a place to where I can play rugby.”
“For the next six weeks, all we did, three times a week, was [physical therapy], train, weight and everything to just get that shoulder to where it was going to be and it hurt. I was in pain most nights before I went to bed.”
Then, life decided to throw Shetler another curveball. With whispers of a new virus starting to spread on the other side of the world, Shetler became homeless.
The house that he and his fellow rugby players had rented in The Fort, a housing area near campus, lacked heat and hot water heading into the winter months. He was walking to a friend’s house down the street to take showers. Shetler argued about paying rent until the problem was fixed and followed through on his promise when it was not.
Before he knew it, he was couch surfing with a torn labrum in a college environment where college courses were about to transition completely online.
“It was an all-time low because I didn’t know what my next direction was,” Shetler said. “I didn’t know how I was going to come out of not having a home. I didn’t have a car. I can’t play rugby. Everything I love just felt like it just kept being pushed away.”
“I wanted to give up a lot of times. I only live three hours away from here, so it’s not that big of a drive. It’s not that big of a haul, but it is a place I can go to get away from things, and I spent like two weeks at home because I just couldn’t do it anymore. I had to get away from the university.”
Shetler found refuge at home — both in Hendersonville and Knoxville. He kept his mother up to date as much as he could.
“My mom texted me at least once a week to make sure I’m doing okay because she had to go through those battles with me,” Shetler said.
Tennessee rugby helped a lot through that process, too. Unlike a lot of other college clubs who had suspended play, Tennessee was still heading into the new season. When camps started again in the late summer, Tennessee returned upwards of 35 members of the roster. Other schools hovered around 10.
Around that time is when Shetler made the commitment to himself.
“I knew I couldn’t give up. I’ve got way too much that I’ve built on. I knew that where I wanted to be was on Tennessee’s rugby team,” Shetler said.
Family, school, rugby
Tennessee rugby won its first national championship on December 4, 2021.
The Vols dominated opponents the entire fall season and continued the trend in the opening minutes against Bowling Green.
Shetler was a constant off-the-field influence for the team in the process of the championship run. He kept the players’ spirits intact at times and held them to the standard that Tennessee rugby demanded.
He was helping in other ways, too. Just not where his doctor would’ve expected him.
“In the first two minutes, Josh got a line break and took it straight through the line and came up on the fullback and just went straight through him,” head coach Bradley said. “I thought, ‘Okay, we’re going to have success today because I knew we’d feed on that.’”
It was just over a year after he had torn his labrum, after he was homeless and after he had just about given up on the game forever. Now, he was fueling Tennessee’s early momentum on the biggest stage. Following his line break, the Vols scored their second try of the afternoon — the third and fourth came not long after.
Tennessee was up 24-0 when Bowling Green started to inch back into it, but it was too little too late. When the final horn sounded the Vols were national champions, 36-31.
Shetler celebrated with the team then headed straight to the hospital to get five stitches. His head was cut open just above his left eyebrow in the second half.
“I came off the field and told the trainer that they can glue me, stitch me or staple me, but I’m going back in the game,” Shetler said.
The team headed back to Knoxville while Shetler and Jordan spent the night in the emergency room. The doctors patched him up, and the two made the drive themselves the next day.
“That’s one thing with Josh is that the unusual is the norm sometimes,” Bradley said.
Bradley thinks back to Shetler’s hip injury in high school and his determination to keep going. Times like that and times he had just witnessed against Bowling Green were testaments to the type of person Bradley was recruiting in 2019.
“I got to witness it in the state playoffs,” Bradley said. “He’s the type of player who, if it’s needed, will put the team on his back. And he was all over the field that day.”
“He was just, sideline to sideline, with the ball in hand. He was doing everything for his team that day.”
Shetler and his mother know he made the right choice when he was choosing his college. That culture that made him commit to Tennessee in the first place and, in many respects, was what kept him playing the game he loved.
“We have a motto in our rugby team that’s: family, school, rugby,” Shetler said. “Rugby is always the last priority behind family and school. I take school super seriously now. I take my family super seriously, but I also take rugby super seriously.”
Bradley stands by the motto’s significance. Interwoven in Shetler’s story are the tenets of Tennessee’s championship run — when COVID-19 hit the rugby world, the Volunteers banded together as a family. Whether it was to support Shetler, or keep each other sane or to just keep playing the game they all loved, it worked.
There’s a reason “family” is the number one maxim in the motto.
“When I’m talking about faith and family, it’s about, ‘Have you called your mom this week and told her how you’re doing?’” Bradley said. “I don’t mean text, I mean, ‘Have you called home and told someone what’s going on in your world?’ Because they want to know.”
“That’s what we are talking about when we talk family with a guy who joins our program. By the time we get into that third or fourth year, though, family is really about us. It’s about who we are. Because you make number three number one, but you make it for the right reasons.”
Shetler may have added a new family in Knoxville, but it’s his family in Hendersonville — his mother, his father, his brothers, his sister and his stepdad — that pushed him in the right direction.
Shetler and his mother’s bond is, by her definition, something that is unexplainable. More than family — a friend. When she first met Bradley and the rest of the Tennessee team, she was hesitant to let him go, as any mother would be.
But as Bradley said, number three becomes number one.
“Marty came and talked to us several times before Josh made the decision to sign here,” Jordan said. “And he was like, ‘I’ve got him.’”