Tennessee opened the Josh Heupel era with a 38-6 victory over visiting Bowling Green State Thursday night. With this win, the Vols (1-0) pick up their 850th all-time victory, becoming the 10th program accomplish the feat.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s up-and-down week one performance.
Running game was impressive throughout
Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small were the stars of the evening for the Vols. The two newcomers each notched 116 yards on the ground for a touchdownin the Vols’ opening week contest, marking the first time since November of 2016 that two Vols each rushed for 100 yards in a single game.
Tiyon Evans was especially dominant in the third quarter, rushing for 76 yards and topping it off with a 19-yard touchdown run up the gut.
Starting quarterback Joe Milton found most of his success on the ground as well. The Michigan transfer ran for 61 yards and two touchdowns in his Tennessee debut.
“I thought they pressed the line of scrimmage for most of the night,” Heupel said postgame. “ They did a good job playing vertical. I thought they took care of the football well, overall we are really pleased with their performance.”
64 of the Vols’ 88 plays Thursday night came on the ground, accounting for 326 yards all together. The physical play at the line of scrimmage decided the contest early in the third quarter. The Vols completed only two passes in the second half, leaving plenty of room for the run game to shine through in the interim.
Theo Jackson made plays on defense
If Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small were the stars of the offense, Theo Jackson holds that title for the defense. The senior defensive back, starting in the nickel position, notched 11 tackles and led the team with 2.5 tackles for loss and 3 pass breakups.
The bulk of Jackson’s contributions came when Tennessee needed it the most. He was a force in a position where the Vols have seen struggles in the past, and helped Tennessee tread water in the second quarter when Bowling Green started gaining momentum.
It was as if Jackson was everywhere in the second quarter. He totaled seven tackles to help hold the Falcons to two field goals, simultaneously creating some much needed momentum where play seemed to stall in an otherwise brutal stretch for the Vols.
Jackson and the rest of the secondary came out strong in the second half as well, holding the Falcons scoreless for the rest of the contest. Despite the semi-consistent play of the defense, no turnovers were forced all game.
“I would say we did well, especially in the run game,” Jackson said. “We held them to just 32 yards. In the pass game we just have to tighten things up, especially at the second and third level.”
Pass offense fell short
Perhaps the most underwhelming aspect of Tennessee’s season opener was the passing offense.
The attack through the air was nonexistent at times, even allowing Bowling Green some life in the second quarter.
It wasn’t all concerning all evening, however. Tennessee’s opening drive saw Milton go 4-5 for 26 yards and a touchdown.
As the game wore on Tennessee receivers started to struggle. Jalin Hyatt had a rough game despite leading the Vols in receiving yards, dropping a few balls that would have moved the chains.
Milton also lost some touch following the first couple drives. A couple wide open passes to Cedric Tillman sailed about 10 yards over the junior receiver’s outstretched arms in the early stages of the game.
When the pass game started to show some cracks in the second quarter, Heupel slowly adjusted to an almost exclusive rushing attack to start the second half. The Vols completed only two passes after this adjustment– a check down early in the third and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Tillman to give the Vols their 38-6 final score.
Even the touchdown pass could warrant some criticism. Milton’s best throw of the night was an unnecessary one, as Jabari Small was all alone in the flat for the much safer touchdown connection from 40 yards out.
Milton finished the night 11-23 for 140 yards and a touchdown through the air, good enough for a passer rating of 113. This line is enough for a week one victory against Bowling Green State, but might fare differently against quicker SEC defenses.
“There were a couple times where I didn’t like (Milton’s) decision-making,” Heupel said. “There’s some things he’ll have to clean up, but there were also some positives in there.”
Up Next
The Vols look to stay undefeated next week against Pitt, the toughest non-conference game on their schedule. The recently dubbed ‘Johnny Majors Classic’ kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.