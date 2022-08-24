Housing at the University of Tennessee looks different this upcoming school year as the university has turned to an apartment complex and a hotel to house first-year and transfer students.
In the past five years, UT has seen a massive increase in enrollment and is now the number one school in the SEC for growth and admissions. However, the number of students admitted poses a challenge to UT housing: there are not enough residence halls to house the number of students coming in.
First-year students are able to live in all of the on-campus residence halls, in addition to the apartment-style halls that are typically reserved for upperclassmen.
Though residence halls filled up, there are still incoming students who are in need of university housing. For students who were not able to score on-campus housing, UT has provided alternative arrangements.
Executive Director of University Housing Anthony White provided insight as to what alternative housing will look like this year.
“We have increased our housing inventory through master leases with the Holiday Inn and Quarry Trail, and have converted guest housing typically used for campus visitors to apartments for students,” White said.
Quarry Trail is a student apartment complex located across the river on Highland Crest Way. It is a two mile distance from UT’s campus and is about a 10 minute drive. Quarry Trail offers a variety of floor plans, on-site parking, in-unit laundry and a shuttle that runs to and from campus.
UT also turned to the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to house over 130 transfer students. Located on Papermill Drive, it is also about a 10 minute drive to campus.
“The Holiday Inn will operate as a residence hall on campus and will have an on-site hall director and resident assistants to provide social and educational programming. The University of Tennessee will be operating the Holiday Inn Express, and only UT students will be assigned to stay in the hotel while under university management. The main entrance will be locked at night, and the front desk will be staffed by UT employees,” White said.
For those wondering what students living at the Holiday Inn will do about necessities such as laundry or transportation to campus, UT has a solution.
“On-site laundry will be offered at no charge,” White said. “A shuttle to and from campus will run every 20 minutes during the week and every 30 minutes on the weekend. Time and frequency are subject to change.”
Returning upperclassmen who were unable to score on-campus housing have been frustrated with UT’s “lottery style” housing. Many students rely on the university to provide them with housing since student apartments can be difficult to find, out of price range and/or out of walking distance to campus.
Several students went to social media to discuss their frustrations with UT’s housing situation.
“There are a few reasons someone would prefer on-campus housing. Scholarship stipulations being one,” said one UT student in a post to the online forum Reddit. “Also, some people just don’t want to be responsible for an apartment year round when they only live here eight months out of the year.”
“It can be difficult to get an apartment unless your parents are on the lease or you work a full time job. Plus, on campus residence halls offer better security and safety than off campus apartments.”
When asked about what UT housing will look like in the future, White revealed the university’s plans to build two new dorms.
“The design phase is expected to begin for two new residence halls in fall 2022. The halls will provide 550 and 750 new beds, respectively. The new buildings will also include classroom spaces and will be built on current surface parking areas,” White said.
Adding two new dorms will allow UT to continue to keep their admission rates high while also ensuring that students can get the true “freshman experience” of living on campus their first year.