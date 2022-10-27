The University of Tennessee has excelled in the world of academia recently, and the 2022-2023 school year is no exception. Programs at UT are garnering national recognition as pillars of excellence in education.
Higher education is competitive, but UT is cementing itself as a force in education with its engineering, supply chain and nursing graduate programs.
The College of Engineering
The engineering program is seeing boosts in ranking throughout its varying disciplines. The biosystems engineering major within the Herbert College of Agriculture topped the list at 22nd. Computer engineering moved to 26th, which was a seven spot increase from the previous year. Aerospace engineering is the third highest ranked engineering program at 28th.
UT also invested $129 million to boast a new engineering building: the Zeanah Engineering Complex. The building is 40% laboratory space and creates a place for students to conduct real projects outside of the classroom setting.
"The University of Tennessee is on the rise, and people are noticing,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said at the Zeanah Engineering Complex dedication on Oct. 14. “All across campus, we are building incredible momentum.”
The College of Nursing
The College of Nursing rose to 37th overall among public institutions, which affirms a promising future for students in the program. This was a five spot increase from the previous year and shows UT’s progression in the quality of their programs.
UT’s growing program has prompted the expansion of the College of Nursing. The Croley Nursing Building was initially approved with a budget of $65 million by the Tennessee General Assembly, but underwent a $20 million increase, boosting the entire project to a $85 million budget.
“This new space will open the door for more nurses, strengthen our reputation and rankings and provide a space for hands-on learning, faculty collaboration and research innovation,” Victoria Niederhauser, dean of the College of Nursing, said at the groundbreaking of the retired building.
Not only are the rankings increasing, but the university will be opening a new space that will open the program’s doors to more applicants than they currently can, which creates more opportunity for the program to excel and expand.
Haslam College of Business
According to the 2023 U.S. News and World Report, the Haslam School of Business’s undergraduate program has been ranked 26th among public universities and 39th nationally. Full-time MBA programs have been ranked 28th among public institutions and 53rd nationwide. The supply chain program is ranked third among public universities and fourth nationally. This is the eighth consecutive year that the supply chain MBA program has been in the top 10.
Haslam leaders are proud of the accomplishments of the college and the work that has gone towards educating young adults. Academic recognition raises awareness for not only the university but every single student who earns a diploma from UT. With the growing success of programs at UT, students will appear more competitive when going into the workforce.
The Army ROTC Program
Rankings for the Army ROTC program have not been released for the 2022-2023 academic year. However, the program received the MacArthur Award in 2020.
UT’s ROTC was one of eight chosen programs out of 274 ROTC programs nationwide. This honor not only celebrates the work that is being done at UT but also properly commends the daring work of individuals in the program.
The improvement of UT’s programs is increasing the viability of the university and creating a reputation of respect, honor and opportunity to not only the education system but every incoming freshman, current student and alumni.
UT’s academic success provides a promising future for every student because with more reverence, employers will continue to seek out UT graduates.
