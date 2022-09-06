Word spread across campus like news of a bad omen: the screen that tracks available parking spaces in the G10 parking garage flashed the word “FULL” in the first week of class. The expansive parking structure, also called Neyland Parking Garage, is no longer a reliable last resort for commuter parking. At peak hours this year, even a large garage tucked into a corner of campus fills up.
The struggle of many students to find parking close to class or their job is related to rapid growth in the student body, as UT welcomes its largest ever student body and a record-breaking freshman class of around 6,785 students.
The annual pressure on parking is compounded by a full return of students to campus in the ebbing of the COVID-19 pandemic, as most classes return to an in-person modality and campus welcomes nearly 40,000 students, staff and faculty each day.
Timari Ray, a senior studying public relations, said she has had to come to campus two hours before her classes start in order to find a space. She says the experience of students who have reportedly driven around for an hour or more and been late to class has overshadowed what should be a success on the university’s part.
“Parking has been a nightmare so far and that has shifted students perspective negatively when thinking about this milestone that we should all honor,” Ray said. “I am hoping that the university will take the time to address this issue as it greatly affects current and new tuition-paying students.”
With its growth, UT has bucked a national plague-time trend towards declining enrollment to report a #1 spot in the SEC for enrollment growth. Rather than recovering from the peak days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the downward trend in college enrollment only steepened in 2022.
A report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center in May found that enrollment at public four-year colleges was down 3.4% in spring 2022 when compared to spring 2021.
At UT, on the other hand, this year’s freshman enrollment rose 14% compared to last fall. In an attempt to catch up with the growing student population, UT has already made several changes to its Campus Master Plan, which sets out short and long-term goals. Among these goals is the construction of two new dorm buildings and the acquisition of leases for additional parking areas.
Some parking areas have gone underutilized as more convenient spaces grow scarce. Several perimeter lots, including those for commuters at University Commons, Church Street United Methodist Church and the UT Culinary Institute on Neyland Drive, offer students parking within walking distance of campus with a perimeter parking permit that costs less than other permits.
The lots at University Commons and the Culinary Institute are also accessible by trolley and bus, respectively.
Lots that consistently have available commuter spaces are GF2, GF3 and GF4 on Todd Helton Drive behind Fraternity Park. These lots offer commuter spaces between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and convert to fraternity parking at night. More information on parking areas can be found on the updated UT Campus Parking Map and the official Tennessee app provides live updates on parking availability at select lots.
Students interested in seeing daily updated parking information can also follow Parking and Transit on Twitter.
According to Moira Bindner, communications and customer service manager at Parking and Transit Services, there were 800 commuter spaces available every day last academic year between the G10 garage and the G17 garage on Terrace Avenue alone.
This year, record-high retention numbers as well as first-year enrollment, have pushed parking in many areas of campus to its limits.
“The kids we have now never knew a campus that was at capacity, and when they were freshmen in 2019, they were in the dorms, so they weren’t commuters. They didn’t really experience that,” Bindner said. “So this year, I think for many, it’s sticker shock or whiplash. They’re just like, ‘What’s going on? This is not the UT I know.’”
In many of his public addresses on the state of the university system since taking office, UT System President Randy Boyd has claimed the 2020s as the “greatest decade” in the history of the university.
With record enrollment, a new UT campus at UT Southern and an expansion of campus budgets and scholarship funding, Bindner believes UT Knoxville is getting a makeover in its Master Plan.
“Remember the old television show Extreme Home Makeover? This is like Extreme University Makeover, but in a good way. I mean, we are improving facilities, we are attracting amazing students and we are attracting research dollars,” Bindner said. “I want to be at a place that is growing and learning and challenging its community.”
Bindner said the complex puzzle of providing enough parking for tens of thousands of people at walkable distance is an integral part of acclimating to the change and growth that UT is undergoing.
Though many students propose building new garages or digging deeper to add more levels under existing garages, that kind of construction can be fraught. Bindner said the sticker price on a parking garage is around $10,000 a space, and since Parking and Transit Services is an auxiliary campus unit, they must foot the bill for construction of new garages.
There is also the chance of literally falling into a sinkhole should a construction crew dig below a garage. The initial contractor on the construction of Thompson-Boling Arena, B. B. Andersen, had to give up the project after spending thousands of dollars filling a cavern below the stadium with concrete.
Jakob Mikres, a fourth year architecture student and chair of the SGA campus infrastructure committee, believes UT needs to focus on optimizing the pedestrian and biking experience on campus if it wants to ease headaches over parking.
“While I understand that the economics of new parking can be hard to justify, at a minimum UT should improve information availability, educate students on parking options, connect and optimize walking and bike transportation options and increase awareness of the T Link,” Mikres said. “But without improved parking availability in high demand areas, these are truly just temporary band aid solutions as demand increases.”
