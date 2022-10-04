The University of Tennessee implemented a child abuse policy in 2014 to ensure the safety of minors visiting the UT campus.
The policy has faced several changes in recent years, including a change in authority. Programs for Minors was a standalone program until it became a part of Campus Scheduling and Event Services. This shift was crucial because of the policy’s focus on programs registering to use UT venues and event space.
In coming years, more changes are planned to help increase the efficiency of the registration process by adding more personnel. In terms of the policy, its presence has never failed the campus and administration sees no reason to change much.
Kylea Boutwell, Director of Campus Scheduling and Event Services, came into the role last year when the program was making its transition.
“I don’t think we would ever relax the policy for obvious reasons,” Boutwell said. “If anything we would make it more strict.”
The policy was initially created after Pennsylvania State University former assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky, was imprisoned for the abuse of minors. In 2011, Sandusky was charged with 21 felonies and faced 442 years in prison by 2012. Following this occurrence, universities across the country took action towards keeping minors safe on their campuses, including UT.
UT has consistently spread the word about the policy. It is sent to every student, staff and faculty member twice a year via email. This email is strategically sent a couple of weeks into the semester in efforts to avoid the overflow of welcome emails.
Ellen Hunter, Programs for Minors manager, explained the importance of regular reminders.
“With the turnover of faculty coming and going and of course students, if you send that out every fall and spring semester then you’re going to make sure you’re covering all the bases and make sure everyone who is on the UT campus as an employee or a student is aware of the policy,” Hunter said. “Everyone comes and goes.”
Also known as SA0575, this policy specifically differentiates who is considered a “covered adult.” This category includes anyone who is over 18, a university employee or anyone the program director thinks is going to come into contact with a minor.
As an individual applies for a program to be registered through UT’s system, background checks and training are required for every “covered adult” participating before the program can be approved.
“That’s just in case nothing falls through the cracks,” Hunter said. “We would rather overtrain and over-background check someone than take the slightest chance someone isn’t trained properly or had their background check done.”
No reported cases of child abuse have occurred since the policy was enacted. Because of the extra steps taken in the policy’s process, UT is a safe environment for every person stepping on campus.
The policy’s purpose has not faced any backlash, but the amount of extra steps that are required have resulted in pushback.
“Nobody likes extra work,” Boutwell said. “Nobody wants an extra step that they don’t have to take, but this is one of those things where it really, really does make a difference.”
When people hear about the policy’s importance, they immediately become more receptive and understanding about the circumstances.
The program’s website provides details about the policy and its impact along with the requirements needed to have a program registered. It gives contact information for administration, the required forms and the training course required to have a registered program. The website also gives a quick overview of the signs of abuse and neglect.
Every minor that steps foot onto a college campus should never feel like their safety is compromised, so it is important that policies such as SA0575 are actively enforced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.