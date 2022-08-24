After being named one of America’s Best Employers, Tennessee’s Best Employers and a Best Employer for New Graduates, the University of Tennessee has received yet another Forbes Magazine nomination.
The nomination, which was announced on July 26, names UT one of America’s Best Employers for Women based on real responses from employees. Given their experiences, many women who work at UT were not surprised by the resulting title.
The process of determining which organizations receive this title consists of 50,000 responses rating the working conditions and environments of employers. The results, which were divided into groups of 20,000 men and 30,000 women, were then assessed for gender gaps.
Of the 400 listed organizations, UT was ranked 196th based on the results of questions pertaining to working conditions, diversity and likelihood of recommending an employer to a friend.
In addition to UT exceeding these standards, several other organizations were newcomers to the ranking. For details, visit the complete list of America’s Best Employers for Women.
Carol Anne Long, associate director of the Bettye B. Lewis Career Center for the UT College of Law and UT Law alumna, shared her excitement surrounding the nomination.
“I’m delighted to learn that my alma mater and my employer has been named one of Forbes’ Best Places to Work for Women. In my six months here, I have found the college to be a very collegial and collaborative place to work. The atmosphere is friendly and welcoming, and I’m quite pleased with the commitment I see to equality and diversity throughout the college in the makeup of the faculty, the staff and the students,” Long said.
Long did not hesitate to express her pride in the position she holds at UT. She believes that the inclusivity and overall sense of community that she has experienced is an inspiration for women.
While Maria Stehle, professor of German and cinema studies, associate head of modern foreign languages and co-chair of the cinema studies program, has had a mostly positive experience during her fifteen years working for UT, she believes that conditions are now much better than they were when she first started.
“I especially like my colleagues, and, of course, working with students. My supervisors have been very supportive and appreciative of my work throughout my career. I am in the College of Arts and Sciences and leadership in the college has made many efforts to hire and retain women and minority faculty ... Women in the college have mentoring groups and other ways to connect, support each other and exchange ideas,” Stehle said.
Although Stehle believes that UT has made progress during her time as an employee, she thinks there is still further work to be done.
“Shortly after I came to UT, the policies changed so that tenure-line faculty could apply for family leave for a semester for the birth or adoption of a child … I wish non-tenure track and staff also had a better leave policy. We also desperately need more and more affordable child-care at the university and in the city in general. Our mainly female staff in the offices need to be paid better,” Stehle said.
Stehle is excited to see the growing leadership of women on campus. However, she would like to see growth in women being promoted to associate and full professor, as well as retaining and empowering faculty members of color.
Following its most recent nomination, UT continues to make strides towards a more equitable and inclusive work environment. The complete methodology used in the study can be found on the Forbes website.