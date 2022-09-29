On Thursday, Chancellor Donde Plowman delivered her fourth flagship address, focusing on UT's record growth and student success despite the disruptions of the last three years.
The flagship address, delivered this year in the Powell Recital Hall of the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center, is a tradition started by Plowman at her investiture ceremony in 2019. It provides a chance for the highest executive leader at UT Knoxville to speak directly to the campus community on the accomplishments of the past year and goals for the upcoming year.
Before an audience which included Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and powerhouse donors Natalie and Jim Haslam, Plowman celebrated the various records broken by the university over the last year.
Plowman cited record high student enrollment, state funding, alumni donations, research expenditures and honors for students, faculty and athletes.
In the last year alone, UT’s total enrollment grew 6.6%, from 31,701 students last year to 33,805 this year. The undergraduate student body grew by 7.9% and the flagship campus outpaced all other UT campuses in new freshman with a 15.1% increase in this year’s incoming class.
In an interview with The Daily Beacon, Plowman said the scale of the growth was due to faulty predictive models and was unexpected.
Though the rapid growth has caused many logistical problems, including parking and housing shortages that have led the university to house students at an off-campus hotel and an apartment complex, Plowman spoke of the growth as a sign of UT’s vitality and popularity.
The address was structured around major disruptions to higher education, and Plowman gave examples of how UT was addressing them.
On the subject of the decline in college enrollment across Tennessee, Plowman said UT had a duty as a flagship land-grant university to grow enrollment and meet the demands of the workforce.
A centerpiece of Plowman’s tenure has been the proliferation of student success programming aimed at increasing enrollment and retention, including programs for student veterans, first generation students and students of color.
“The successes we are building on now will prepare us for the demographic changes ahead,” Plowman said. “For us to keep pace with the workforce demands of the future, we must continue to increase access to a quality education and ensure that those who enroll will graduate. Our dedication to this work across the campus within and outside the classrooms is what will keep our enrollment strong and make our graduates successful.”
Though the address focused on disruptions to higher education, Plowman did not mention the source of many of the disruptions: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The notable omission was a clear signal that university leadership no longer views the pandemic as a threat to campus or a hindrance to future plans.
Plowman faced criticism during the first years of the pandemic for the university’s COVID-19 regulations, including pushback from staff and faculty who protested last year’s flagship address with demands for tighter enforcement of the mask mandate and more virtual teaching options.
Plowman announced the end of COVID-19-specific health guidelines in March of this year, after the CDC downgraded Knox County to medium risk level. Knox County is currently at a low risk level.
Another disruption Plowman said UT is working to remedy is the erosion of public trust in institutions of higher education. She said UT would combat distrust by providing “workforce-ready” degrees and increasing opportunities for online learning.
“We are committed to developing more undergraduate degree options for remote students at the same high standards as our on-campus courses,” Plowman said. “We don’t have to build from the ground up.”
Though Plowman’s workforce vision is attuned towards degrees in STEM and business fields, she said liberal arts were an important component of educating students who would become desirable workers for a state quickly becoming a hub for innovation.
“As the world gets more complicated, the solutions to some of society’s biggest challenges can be found at the interaction of the natural and social sciences, engineering and the humanities,” Plowman said.
The comment comes after nearly 300 faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences signed a letter opposing Plowman’s proposal to restructure the college, saying the deliberation process had undervalued the humanities and social sciences.
Plowman and Provost John Zomchick met with department heads in the College of Arts and Sciences over the course of many months this year to propose a plan that would split the college into three colleges: one for fine arts, one for humanities and social sciences and one for natural sciences and mathematics.
In an email to faculty on Sept. 19, Plowman said the plan had been revised based on feedback and would instead create a distinct College of Music and a new structure in the College of Arts and Sciences which would add divisional deans to aid in leadership and oversight of the largest college at UT.
The plan is pending approval by the Board of Trustees and was not mentioned by Plowman in Thursday’s address.
As growing political divisions from the past three years seep into campus life, Plowman said the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy and its new Institute of American Civics would help promote listening across divides.
The Institute of American Civics, created through a bill in the state legislature and funded directly through the state budget, was announced by Gov. Bill Lee in his State of the State address in January.
According to Lee, the institute will promote bipartisanship and “educated patriotism” while combatting “anti-American thought.” The institute is modeled after public curriculum from the conservative Christian Hillsdale College, a connection that landed Lee in controversy over the summer.
A board of fellows for the institute was announced in August and includes former Tennessee governors Bill Haslam and Phil Bredesen.
Haslam, a Republican, and Bredesen, a Democrat, launched a bipartisan podcast through the Baker Center called “You Might Be Right,” where guests such as former Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan and former Vice President Al Gore discuss politics.
In a press conference after the address, Plowman said the institute will be helpful in fostering productive conversations.
“I’m personally passionate about it, and I think our state is, too, because they put the money into this new institute, so we’re really fortunate in that way,” Plowman said. “It was a total bipartisan commitment.”
Much of the growth at UT has been attributed to Plowman’s leadership. In May, UT System President Randy Boyd increased the chancellor's salary from $660,000 a year to $820,000 a year, citing her steady leadership throughout the pandemic and her results-driven push for growth.
In his introduction of the flagship address Thursday, Provost John Zomchick shared in Boyd’s admiration for Plowman’s leadership.
“As you know, the last three years have presented challenges that none of us could have imagined. But I think you also know we have seen wonderful successes over this time,” Zomchick said. “I am more grateful than ever for Chancellor Plowman’s leadership.”
A full recording and transcript of the address will be available on the chancellor’s webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.