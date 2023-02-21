University of Tennessee’s annual social media week is Feb. 20-23. There will be four events from Monday to Thursday discussing a range of topics that pertain to social media in different industries.
This week is put on by the College of Communication & Information, though the hosts of each discussion vary. Holistically, this week is meant to celebrate the success of social media in modern life and to help students gain knowledge on social media practices.
“Social Media Week started 12 years ago and we’re just really excited to be able to continue offering this for our students to learn from industry partners about different things in social media,” Deborah Crouse, director of communications and marketing in CCI, said. “As you know, social media has continued to grow and evolve, and we want to make sure that we’re offering our students real life opportunities to see what others are doing in the field of social media.”
The first event of the week took place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20. It took place on Zoom, like all of the events this week, which plays perfectly into the theme of social media. It was titled “The Role Social Media Plays in Sports Media” and it included speakers Jack Srail from Omaha Productions, Teresa Walker from the Associated Press and Louis Fernandez from WRAL News Channel 5 in Raleigh, NC. This event was hosted by the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
The school of journalism and electronic media will be mostly hosting this event.
“We transitioned this year to really letting our student clubs within each school host a day, so this evening’s host is the school of journalism and electronic media,” Crouse said. “The clubs and schools have done a really good job in finding what their membership is interested in hearing about.”
The second event is titled “Building A Podcast Team – It JUST Means More” and will be hosted by the Communication Studies Club at UT. Moderated by Peyton Mills and featuring Justin Crawford as keynote speaker, the discussion will take place on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. It will discuss how members of a podcast team have their own roles, how they communicate with each other and how this will affect their audience.
“I’m really looking forward to tomorrow’s session,” Crouse said. “We know podcasting is huge and Justin Crawford is one of our alums. It’s awesome, the media he’s created and how his career has taken him to where he is now. It’ll be really interesting to hear where he thinks podcasting is going and how students can get involved in that type of industry.”
The following two events will take place both in person and on Zoom. The first of these will take place on Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. in the Adam Brown Social Media Command Center (COM 460). The event is titled “Sprinklr Software Demonstration: What is it, what does it do and how can you use it?” Lunch will be provided and Sprinklr will show both professional and academic uses for data and analytic applications.
“The event with Sprinklr– they’re a leading social media analytics platform– is to show faculty and students how they can utilize the Sprinklr software within their work,” Crouse said. Learning how to use this platform could be instrumental in the growth of a brand.
The final event will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday in both COM 321 and on Zoom. It is hosted by the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) and the Ad Club. Hunter Foster, director of social media at Designsensory, will speak at the event in order to teach attendees how to launch a TikTok account, develop a brand voice and strategy for posing or creating content and work with other influencers. Foster has experience with helping Regal Cinemas, the national theater chain, establish their presence on TikTok, so the event is aptly titled “Bringing the Silver Screen to the Small Screen.”
Mazie Dee, a senior public relations major and the president of PRSSA, is one of the student moderators for the event.
“We had the idea for this session because we wanted to look at social media from different perspectives. It worked out that the agency responsible for Regal's TikTok is in Knoxville. We are excited to host Hunter Foster, Director of Social Media at Design Sensor, as he walks us through the strategy behind bringing the silver screen to the small screen. I personally always look forward to social media week. I love that each event highlights a different aspect of the social world,” Dee said.
All events are open to any person who wants to attend, and since they are online, you won’t have to leave your room to attend. You will learn valuable tips and skills by attending these discussions within the industries of sports media, podcasting, social media analytics and building a brand on a platform. If any of these events entice you– just tune in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.