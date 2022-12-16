The Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe storefront grand opening is right around the corner. So, what can you expect from the fantasy-inspired shop?
This local small business has more to offer than coffee and books — they provide customers a fantasy experience. The shop, co-owned by Knoxville residents Alyssa Stewart and Casey Jessen, will have a whimsical feel and comfortable atmosphere.
“Our goal is that the first steps into our shop feel like stepping into your favorite story,” Stewart said.
Jessen, who has been fervently painting and decorating, said the shop is beginning to feel like a fairytale forest.
“There is a twilight forest with fantastical creatures where you can sit under a willow and chat with your friends, cozy cottage study rooms … and a warm woodland hearth to gather around and read the new book you’ve found,” Jessen said.
Stewart and Jessen met in 2020 through Stone Smith Writing Group, run by Stewart and her husband. Stewart had been wanting to open a bookstore since she graduated college, but was discouraged by the amount of funding and experience it required. Jessen had helped open a coffee shop in the past, so the two teamed up to make Fable Hollow come to life.
Jessen said she and Stewart want Fable Hollow to serve as a safe space for everyone to relax, read and enjoy each other’s company.
“I love that coffee shops can be community centers and I’m excited to create our own community with events and gatherings of the nerdiest type,” Jessen said.
The bookstore will carry all new releases, staff favorites and books by local authors, but they can special order any other books for customers as well.
In the coffee shop, you will find homemade syrups and themed coffee drinks, made with beans supplied by local roaster Knoxville Coffee Co.
If you don’t like coffee, they will also serve chai tea from a special recipe, Polish hot chocolate and pre-packaged pastries from local bakeries.
If you love Fable Hollow, you can join the Knights of the Hollow — their annual membership program. Members get 10% off purchases, early access to ticketed events, Knights Drink Free Days and an invitation to the First Knights Revelry event celebrating the opening of the storefront.
The shop’s storefront will be located at 2910 Tazewell Pike and will open in 2023, but you can go onto Fablehollow.com and order books now. The store is holiday ready with shipping and curbside pickup available.
