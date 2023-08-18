Immersing yourself in a new environment can be a daunting task, especially for incoming college freshmen. Thankfully, the university has a plethora of on-campus groups and organizations that make it a whole lot easier to make friends. The UT Intramural Sports program offers a wide range of recreational activities for any and all students and aims to cultivate a competitive, yet fun-filled environment for those involved.
For many students, high school is the last opportunity to really excel in sports. Football helmets, soccer cleats, basketball jerseys and tennis rackets are packed away one final time and shoved in a closet, never to see the light of day again, but UT intramurals allow students the opportunity to pick up the equipment once more and reconnect with games they once loved. From sand volleyball to corn hole, the Intramural program has something for everyone. Students are able to compete either individually as a free agent or with a team. The majority of activities allow co-ed teams to participate as well.
“It’s competitive but at the same time it's more fun than it would be in like a high school or travel ball setting or something like that,” said senior advertising major and spring 2023 intramural basketball champion Camille Knoll. “I’ve done free agent stuff and met a bunch of people that way, just being on random teams, and there's not a super high expectation so you just get to have fun and play.”
Most sports can be played both in the fall and in the spring. Team sized, however, do vary each semester.
“Spring is mainly softball and basketball,” said senior advertising major and intramural officiate Reilly Eschmann. “They do more 3 v. 3 in the fall and the 5 v. 5 playoffs and tournament happen in the spring. They have like–I want to say–almost 20 different sports each semester.”
The program also offers several non-traditional sports. Students are able to compete in typical games like basketball, flag football, volleyball, soccer and softball, but also available are games like wallyball, spikeball, e-sports and broomball.
Not only are intramurals a great way to get involved on campus and meet new people, but they also have constant employment opportunities. Games and activities are organized and scored solely by students and it is an easy way to make some quick money.
“I needed a job where I could have more spending money and easy cash, but also I didn’t have a car at the time I was applying for jobs, so I knew I needed something on campus and the TREC was an easy walk from the dorms,” Eschmann said.
Those interested in intramural sports are encouraged to visit the office located inside of the TREC. There, students will find all the information related to intramural events, employment and league sign-ups. Students can also register for a league online at Recsports.utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.