For some university students in Knoxville, dorm life is adequate for the beginning of their time at UT when things are just getting started and they want that authentic college experience.
However, oftentimes, when students become sophomores or juniors, they decide it is time for a change and they want something different -- something that makes them feel a little more like a “real” adult.
For those college students looking to get a taste of the apartment life but don’t want to stray too far from campus, here are some options.
The Strip
A lot of UT students crave apartment living, but they aren’t too keen on driving to and from campus. These students are in luck, because there are many apartments on Cumberland Avenue, commonly referred to as “The Strip,” to choose from that are within walking distance from campus.
The first option is the TENN, whose units are described on its website as “fully furnished, modern apartments” which are “designed to support healthy living, socialization and academic success -- all just steps from campus and in the heart of downtown Knoxville!”
The TENN offers three, four and five bedroom apartments with either private or shared bathrooms and some with a balcony option.
Another option is just a short walk down Cumberland called Slate at 901, which is described as “modern” and “luxury” student housing. It offers two, three and four bedroom apartment options.
Slate 901’s website details that it also has fully furnished apartments with washers and dryers, which is always a plus for college students. Another added incentive is that these apartments come furnished.
Additionally, one of the newest complexes on the Strip is Aspen Heights, which opened in fall 2020. The complex, located near Alcoa Highway at the end of the Strip, has one, two, three, four and five bedroom units.
Across the river
While there are the students who enjoy living so close to campus, there are others who prefer a disconnect from the university and choose to make their stay across the Tennessee River, where there are plenty more student apartments to choose from. They are only a quick drive from campus, and some are just a few minutes away.
A popular option for many UT students is Quarry Trail. Quarry Trail is located at 3999 Highland Crest Way in Knoxville, offering one, two, three and four bedroom apartments, which are all fully furnished.
Quarry Trail’s website offers information on its apartments under the “Perks” tab: “Renovated and redesigned with the UTK student lifestyle in mind, our apartment and community amenities are made to stand out.”
Meanwhile, there is a complex just down the street from Quarry Trail called the Woodlands of Knoxville. Located at 3805 Cherokee Woods Way, this complex really hones in on the aspect of experiencing the East Tennessee scenery.
It offers two, three and four bedroom apartments, describing its complex as “a luxury student community of townhome, flat and garden-style condos.” However, the Woodlands does not come furnished.
The Fort
Lastly, Fort Sanders. or “The Fort,” is located behind Cumberland Avenue adjacent to campus.
One apartment complex in the Fort is The Commons at Knoxville, which has multiple locations in the Fort. The Commons has one, two, three and four bedroom apartments which can either be furnished or unfurnished depending on the unit. The Commons has 14 different floor plan options, although some are sold out and others have limited availability for the upcoming school year.
Another complex is Society 865, which has one, two and three bedroom apartments which come fully furnished. Its website emphasizes the modernity and luxuriousness of the complex, detailing its amenities which range from dishwashers and microwaves in-unit to a “resort-style pool with sundeck.”
The Fort does offer an extensive list of other apartment complexes, including The Hive, The Social Grand Forest, Highland Terrace, 16th Place Apartments, Laurel Villas, Laurel Station, Barclay House, Renaissance and University Walk, among others.
Houses are also available to rent in the Fort and surrounding areas, many of which are managed by University Real Estate.