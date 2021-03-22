Pets are known to be a good way to contribute to a positive environment and give one comfort. They also help people create schedules around taking care of them, which can be beneficial for students who struggle with time management.
As many college students opt in for a dog or cat, those typically have large fees associated with them in terms of student housing or costs of care. There are other animals that have different pros and cons associated with them that can be a lower-risk commitment, but also provide comfort and companionship.
Reptiles
While some people are scared of reptiles, they often make very good pets, are easy to move around and typically take up little space. There are usually some expenses for buying the set-up and cages for them, but feeding them is cheap.
Most student housing leases don’t include limitations on caged, small animals. So if you clear it with your landlord, there should not be any problems with keeping one where you live.
Snakes and lizards can offer meaningful relationships for people that enjoy holding reptiles, and while watching them grow, you can feel satisfaction from increasing your bond with them.
Some types of snakes that are good for small spaces and have nice personalities are: Ball python, Western hognose, Kenyan sand boa and corn snake
Lizards that are good for beginners are: leopard gecko, bearded dragon, crested gecko and chameleon.
Rodents
If you are looking for a softer, furry friend to take care of, there are many options for rodents that you can care for with relative ease.
Some of the cheaper and smaller options are hamsters, gerbils, mice or rats. Gerbils and rats are known to be more amiable and typically can be bonded with the owner more than hamsters and mice. Hamsters can sometimes be very territorial and are prone to aggression.
Larger animals like guinea pigs and chinchillas are more expensive and take up more space, but can be friendly and fun to engage with.
While rabbits aren’t technically rodents, they are similarly easy to take care of. There are many species to choose from with various prices.
Small water-based animals
There are also smaller, less interactive pets that you can care for — like fish, hermit crabs and frogs.
Hermit crabs take up very little space, and it can be fun to decorate their shells and watch them move around. Also, a small fish tank can function simultaneously as a cool, decorative piece.
Frogs and toads can be fun to hold, and they are low maintenance. Some frogs require certain humidities, but others, such as tomato frogs or horned frogs, require minimum maintenance.
While it is important for you to find the right pet for your environment and needs, it is also important to be responsible enough to take care of one before buying one. Pets should live a full life and are not something you can just throw away when you get tired of taking care of them.
Also, look into animal rescues if you want to find older animals that have been abandoned — that way you can take care of an animal that needs a home, rather than purchasing from a large chain store.