The Scruffy City is no stranger to its furry friends, and with seven all-inclusive dog parks within driving distance of every section of the city, there’s plenty of options to choose from when looking for a place to let loose with man’s best friend.
North Knox
Deep in North Knoxville, there are two dog parks that stand out from the rest, the first of which is Dogwood Park, the first dog park in Knoxville. This dog park consists of a fenced-in, off-leash area decked out with a puppy playground, water fountain and waste station. Since it is within the Victor Ashe Park, there are even more places to explore beyond the bounds of the dog park such as the duck pond, greenway and so much more.
There are also bathrooms and plenty of parking, so there’s no worry about there not being enough room for everyone.
Address: 4901 Bradshaw Rd. Knoxville, TN 37912
The other dog park in North Knox is Tommy Schumpert Park, which has two separate off-leash areas that make up the PetSafe Emma Jane Walker Memorial Dog Park.
This park also accommodates for 30-pound and under dogs, having a separate area that allows for smaller dogs to feel more comfortable. The “all sizes” dog area also has a woodsy trail, water fountain, waste station, bathrooms and a pond with a dock.
Address: 6400 Fountain City Road Knoxville, TN 37918
South Knox
For people in South Knox, Charter Doyle PetSafe Dog Park in Charter Doyle Park is the place to be. With its many cedar trees and areas for both large and small dogs, a dog water fountain and a half-mile greenway, there’s plenty of space to enjoy a beautiful day outside.
Address: 5100 West Martin Mill Pike Knoxville, TN 37920
East Knox
In East Knoxville, the Holston River PetSafe Dog Park, which runs along the two-mile Holston River Greenway, is a two-acre dog park that has all of the amenities of a dog park, such as a fountain and waste stations. But what makes this park special is that it also has a scenic view of the river that is hard to beat on this side of Knoxville, making it a must see for all Knoxville dog owners.
Address: 3300 Holston Hills Rd. Knoxville, TN 37914
West Knox
In West Knoxville, PetSafe Concord Dog Park offers nearly four acres of open space for dogs and their owners to roam. There’s also a dock with access to the river, a doggy beach, a dog shower, paved walking trails and more.
Address: 10901 South Northshore Drive Knoxville, TN 37922
Also in West Knox is the PetSafe Village Dog Park, a one acre facility on-leash park that has off-leash hours in the evenings when the park is staffed. It has a pond, water fountain, benches, waste bags, waste stations and lots of walking trails. Dogs must be vaccinated and wearing collars with ID tags, and there can be no more than three dogs per human visitor
Address: 10424 PetSafe Way Knoxville, TN 37932
Downtown
The PetSafe Downtown Dog Park, which is right near campus, is a one acre, open play space that is well-maintained and has a water fountain for the dogs, a separate area for smaller breeds and free parking downtown after 6 p.m. -- so, after a play date at the park, everyone can take a walk around Market Square and enjoy the Knoxville experience.
Address: 200 S Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
With all of this in mind and spring about to be in full swing, now’s the time to go explore these parks and meet some of the best dogs that Knoxville has to offer.