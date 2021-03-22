Despite how well you are doing amidst this global pandemic, many of us have gotten much more familiar and acquainted with our bedrooms.
Doing almost everything from our smartphones or laptops while attending university virtually has proven to be more exhausting than initially assumed, which is why taking extra steps to improve your comfort is so crucial right now.
In some of my other articles I talked about how important it is to have an organized space that allows you to maximize your energy and efforts for whatever project you might be working on. The space you are working in can contribute huge amounts of outside stressors that can contribute to your workflow and even mental health.
As a new school year approaches, as well as summer break, many will be moving into apartments or houses located off-campus. For many, this may be your first time living in a home away from family and having the opportunity to truly make your living space yours.
As this new opportunity emerges, think about how you would like your new home or room to look. Visualize the specific aspects of your room that would make you feel that most comfortable and at home.
With the KonMari style of organization, which was popularized over the last few years by Marie Kondo, we can emphasize what makes us comfortable as we move or redecorate our living spaces to how we see fit. This style of organization and decoration focuses on "sparking joy" by cleaning your living space. According to the KonMari style of decoration, removing any clutter or disorganization in your new living space is a great way to reduce stress and increase productivity.
There is currently a Netflix series on Marie Kondo, along with her personal book, available if you want to check out the KonMari style in action.
Along with consciously keeping your space neat and tidy, remember that there are a ton of resources around us as college students looking for new additions of furniture to our homes. Websites like Craigslist, Reddit or the Facebook Marketplace are all extremely convenient ways to find cheaper furniture items that you might need for your new home.
If you are looking for more decor for your home, places like Goodwill, Knoxville flea markets and the usual poster sales on campus every semester are great places to find some cheap decorations.
Moving into one’s own place is an exciting and monumental event for many, as we are beginning to live in our own spaces for the first time. Remembering to decorate your home for you is the key component to having a stress-free and relaxing environment that you can thrive in. Take time to consciously organize your new space and add whatever makes your room feel more uniquely yours. By doing so, you are making your space significantly easier to live in while also decreasing stressors that might exist in a cluttered room.
Elijah Hunt is a senior majoring in journalism. They can be reached at ehunt8@vols.utk.edu.
