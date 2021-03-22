It has never been more important to have good roommates than during the COVID pandemic, since the dorm room (or house, or apartment) has become the central source of social interaction for many. There’s also never been a worse time to be a bad roommate than right now, as the semester is getting harder and everyone needs support.
To help you become the best roommate you can be, here are some specific things you can do to put yourself in the good graces of those you live with.
Rinse food off dishes before putting them in the sink
More often than not, the problem isn’t that you haven’t done any dishes, it’s that you left half-eaten lasagna in the sink where it has become soggy and is attracting fruit flies. When you’re done eating, just rinse or scrape the food off of your plate before placing it in the sink, and your roommates will be less upset at you for not doing any dishes.
Let your roommate(s) do homework when they need to
If you get along well with your roommates, it can be tempting to talk to them or show them funny videos rather than allowing them to do work. Set boundaries with your roommates so that you can achieve a good balance between having fun and doing homework. Otherwise, they may come to resent you for enabling their procrastination.
Remember when your roommate’s birthday is and do something for them
Ask your roommates when their birthdays are and be sure to remember them. Add them to your calendar if you need to. Then, when the day comes around, you can be the first to wish them a happy birthday and do something kind for them. You don’t have to get them a present, but you can cook for them, pay for their dinner or just give them extra support.
Support your roommate(s) in their extracurricular activities
If you have a certain roommate who is highly involved on campus or in the community, show them that you notice and appreciate their work. Attend their games or club meetings if you can. Sign their petitions. Go to their art shows. Read their poetry, even if it’s bad. Or just ask them questions about how their extracurricular activities are going so they know that you care.
If you share a bathroom sink, keep your side clean
Most people have specific pet peeves about bathroom counters and sinks. Either toothbrushes are left touching the counter, or hair is stuck to the sink, or there are just too many products cramming the counterspace.
If you use many different bathroom products, consider storing them in a cabinet or organizing them. If you want to be extra considerate, ask your roommate(s) what their bathroom counter pet peeves are. Chances are they have some and you can take care to avoid them.
Invite your roommate(s) to hang out with you and your friends
Sometimes roommates share the same friend group, but more often they have different friends. Regardless, it’s polite to occasionally invite your roommates along with you when you hang out with your friends. This doesn’t mean you should take your roommate along everywhere, but nobody likes to feel constantly left out, especially if they have fewer friends than you do. They probably won’t always say yes, but it’s the invite that counts.
Be mindful of how long your showers take
Especially if you split the utilities bill among your roommates, be mindful not to take luxuriously long showers. Consider the amount of time you spend just standing in the shower not doing anything particularly useful. Try to cut that time in half, or just cut it out altogether.
Offer your roommate(s) food when you make it
In addition to asking if your roommates need anything from the store, it is considerate to ask them if they want some of whatever you’re cooking. Just like with inviting them to hang out with you, they probably won’t say yes most of the time. But cooking for one is hard to get right and you’ll have more than you need.
Be open about what you need from your roommate(s)
Just like with any relationship, you shouldn’t expect your roommates to know what you need from them if you haven’t told them. This one rule can cover a multitude of roommate problems, from bed times to music volume to hosting Friday night parties. Just let your roommates know what your expectations are and they will listen to you if you’re meant to be roommates.