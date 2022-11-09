Coming off a season where his team fell short to an arguably worse team in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes knew something had to change.
The Vols’ defense was solid last season. If Barnes is coaching a team, the defense likely isn’t a problem.
“Defense is always going to be coach Barnes’ identity,” senior forward Josiah-Jordan James said.
Offensive production was there for the most part, but there was something missing. That something was speed.
Barnes has made a point to speed up the offense this season. This looks like making quick passes in transition, lots of running without the ball and getting off quick shots.
The fast offense has already led to confidence and aggressiveness for the Vols.
“I think it’s more free-flowing and it’s helping us just attack people and it’s helping our scoring,” forward Olivier Nkamhoua said. “We’ve struggled scoring in the past and we’ve gotten better every year.”
It isn’t a complete schematic change, however. The Vols are sticking to their old ways, just picking up the pace.
“Our offense is still very similar, but just implementing that speed,” Nkamhoua said. “I think one thing it’s really given us is confidence.”
The decision to implement a faster offense has come as the roster started to fit a certain image. Barnes has had talented teams for the last several years, but now has one that fits the mold to run a fast offense.
“Just the skill level, the speed that we have,” Barnes said. “I think we can get down the floor, spread the floor. We’ve shot the ball well.”
Ball movement is an integral part of the fast offense. The Vols moved the ball well in a preseason exhibition against Gonzaga with 28 assists that led to a high-scoring performance.
Tennessee also had 21 assists in its season opener against Tennessee Tech – a number that will probably be higher once the team shakes out the early season jitters.
“It’s moving the ball,” Barnes said. “It’s learning how to pass the ball the way it needs to be passed and putting it where it needs to go so a guy doesn’t have to look back and slow down and let the defense catch up.”
Ball movement and a fast pace leads to something vital in today’s game – three pointers. Tennessee shot 44 threes in its season opener and plans on making that a big part of the team’s identity this season.
“We have the talent to do it,” James said. “1-5, we have people on the court who are able, who practice those shots, who have the green light to shoot those shots. I think it’s going to be our M.O. for sure.”
To do this, the Vols spend a lot more time on threes than in years past, making sure to keep track of every three that gets taken in practice. Barnes even said that at one point during the offseason, guard Zakai Zeigler hit 49 straight threes.
The Vols are also focusing on expanding their range, putting tape several feet behind the line to encourage shooting deep threes. The change already led to a lot more open looks in the first game of the season.
“We’ve put an emphasis on shooting past the NBA line,” James said.
There are going to be some nights where the threes don’t fall, but when they do, the Vols will have an enjoyable night.
“Everybody can shoot it and I think that’s why we’re such an explosive offense,” transfer guard Tyreke Key said. “The nights they’re going to fall are going to be good nights.”
