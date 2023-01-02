Most of us had a busy first semester of college. Breaks such as these provide an invaluable opportunity to relax, destress and spend quality time with loved ones.
But what will happen after we return to campus? Same old busy and stressful routine? My answer is both yes and no. While college life is certainly eventful, we can still enhance and maintain our emotional well-being to fuel us for whatever challenges we may come across.
Importance of Emotional Well-being
Some of you may recall from a previous column that emotional well-being can be defined as accepting the value of our emotions and feelings, utilizing effective coping mechanisms to combat stress and working toward more meaningful relationships with others. Although feeling sad, anxious and worried is completely normal, these emotional triggers can create mental health problems if left unchecked for a significant period of time.
Let’s take the issue of stress, for example. After reading this sentence, you’re probably thinking, “I know, everyone talks about stress all the time, and stress is normal.” Stress may be a hot topic, but it is not meant to be taken lightly all the time.
According to an article by United Healthcare, there are two main types of stress: acute and chronic.
Acute stress is typically short-term and arises from temporary situations like planning a surprise for someone or getting ready to present your first speech in public speaking class. Feeling butterflies in your stomach? These harmless sensations are what propel you to perform at your best and often help you to achieve positive outcomes. In addition, the body’s fight or flight response in risky situations enables one to suddenly become hyper focused - an important aspect of our survival instinct.
On the other hand, if someone is “under constant stress without periods of relaxation,” he or she is experiencing chronic stress. This can occur as a function of major life events and transitions, such as a traumatic event or new financial responsibilities. In fact, chronic stress can become so powerful that it impacts “all systems of the body including the musculoskeletal, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous, and reproductive systems.”
Therefore, it is absolutely essential to address and mitigate the symptoms of chronic stress, which consist of the following:
High blood pressure
Sadness or depression
Frequent irritability
Changes in eating and sleeping habits
Headaches
Muscle tension
Regardless of whether a person is emotionally healthy or unhealthy, everybody faces setbacks and negative feelings at some point during their lives. However, people who are emotionally healthy “are in control of their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.” They are well-versed in the coping strategies that assist them in managing difficult circumstances. Furthermore, individuals with a strong level of emotional well-being emerge from their setbacks with an enhanced sense of resilience and patience.
A relevant example of looking after one’s emotional well-being can look something like this: a student who is experiencing chronic stress from school and work chooses to get a good night’s sleep and feels confident about his or her exam preparation, instead of pulling an all-nighter.
It is important to note that this student also paid attention to his or her physical well-being by prioritizing sleep. BioNeurix cites an article published by Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment when explaining that “emotional valence reduced the occurrence of illness because the mind and body interact so closely.” In fact, BioNeurix sheds further light on the fascinating connection between mind and body, writing that “poor mental health is a risk factor for chronic physical conditions.”
Tips to Optimize Emotional Well-being After Winter Break
Emotional wellness is one of the eight critical dimensions of well-being that demands consistent awareness and dedication. While developing any healthy habit is a difficult process, going through the process itself can be a game changer.
Fortunately, there are many practical ways to enhance and maintain your emotional well-being. I have highlighted three of them below.
1. Practice Gratitude
The same article by United Healthcare claims that “people who regularly show and feel gratitude tend to be more optimistic and satisfied in life, have higher self-esteem and sleep better,” among other benefits. By actively acknowledging the positive aspects of life, one is able to significantly reduce negative thoughts and feelings. A dose of gratitude may be just the right medicine to face challenges with a fresh perspective.
Furthermore, sharing gratitude with others can create a ripple effect and inspire them to practice more gratitude as well. I encourage you to keep a gratitude journal like I do and take a minimum of five minutes every day to note what you’re grateful for.
I also thank my professors at the end of each class. I know how tempting it is to be the first one to rush out the door, but take a quick moment to thank them for the incredible work they do to guarantee our success. Your daily heartfelt “thank you” might end up changing a professor’s life.
2. Strengthen Connections with Others
At the heart of the holiday spirit lies a deep appreciation for family, friends and other loved ones. But this appreciation must extend beyond the holiday season. Make those phone calls back home, ask a friend out to lunch and send that much needed text message of “How are you doing?” Knowing that you are not facing the world alone provides an unimaginable sense of support and comfort.
3. Practice Mindfulness
This is the advice that personally resonates with me the most. With regrets of the past and concerns about the future, we often forget about what is happening around us at the present moment. Centering yourself around what you are thinking and feeling right now is a great way to foster emotional stability and let go of unnecessary negative emotions.
There are many ways to incorporate mindfulness into your daily life. Take a walk outside and admire the natural beauty around you. Take a minute or two to breathe deeply and absorb the energy of the present moment. Be mindful of not only what you eat but also of how thoroughly you are tasting and chewing each bite. It is also worth paying attention to when your body feels hungry and full.
I also want to point out a weekly meditation practice hosted by Megan Fields, distinguished lecturer for the School of Communication Studies, which occurs every Wednesday for 25 minutes. She's the one who encouraged my Intro to Communication Studies class to participate in mindful moments, and that practice of taking a moment to breathe has stuck with me ever since.
Fields recently stated that this weekly meditation session is “not about clearing your mind, it’s about being the observer of what is going on in your body and your mind. Our world is so fast-paced and overstimulated, and this is an opportunity to pause.”
If you are ever near the Communications Building on Wednesdays, trying out one of these sessions may be a beneficial way to incorporate some more mindfulness exercises into your life. You can find out more about these sessions here.
May you take the spirit of the recent holiday season to inspire you to prioritize your emotional well-being and give it the care that it needs as we head into the new year.
