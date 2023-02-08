Tennessee lost some of its talent in the bullpen at the end of last season with Blade Tidwell, Ben Joyce, Will Mabrey and Mark McLaughlin going to the draft and veteran closer Redmond Walsh’s career finally coming to an end.
But the Vols also return all three weekend starters from last season in Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam. The three bring experience after getting a year at Tennessee under their belt and are bound to lead the Vols to success again this season.
In his freshman season, Burns went 8-2 in his 10 starts, recording 103 strikeouts and a 2.91 ERA. Dollander went 10-0 on the season and recorded 108 strikeouts with a 2.39 ERA. Beam, the Vols' Sunday starter, went 8-1, picking up 62 strikeouts and a 2.72 ERA.
The pitching competition is different from last season. Rather than having a group of pitchers in the hunt for starting sports, Tennessee heads into the season already having that group established.
“I think this deal is a little different because you have some guys that are a little more proven,” head coach Tony Vitello said in a preseason media availability. “I think for the bulk of the competition, we kind of know what we got. It’s just a matter of where do we think guys help the team most and then how are the guys going to capitalize on the opportunities we give them starting in Arizona and then after.”
While Burns, Dollander and Beam bring experience as starters, the Vols also have a veteran presence coming out of the bullpen in Camden Sewell.
Sewell, a fifth-year right handed pitcher, proved to be one of the best relievers on last year’s team, picking up seven wins and a 2.52 ERA.
But more than a good arm, Sewell offers veteran leadership that is much needed for a team that lost a handful of upperclassmen last year.
“Guys now can say ‘I’ve been there, I know what this looks like, this is how you do it,’” Vitello said. “And it kind of all filters to Camden Sewell.”
Tennessee also brings back Seth Halvorsen, a Missouri transfer who missed all of last season with an injury.
Along with Halvorson, the Vols have two other pitchers that are returning to the mound for the first time in a while. Zach Joyce, brother of Ben Joyce, is making his return to collegiate baseball after taking a few seasons off.
Andrew Lindsay will also take the mound for the Vols. The East Tennessee native took a year off from baseball in 2022 after pitching for Charlotte, but followed in Joyce’s footsteps in returning to baseball.
As far as newcomers, Tennessee has 10 incoming freshmen entering the bullpen.
“It’s probably, depth wise, as good of a class as I’ve been around, pitching wise,” Vitello said.
Although, the new arms will likely have to wait their turn behind already-proven returners in the bullpen.
“We’re blessed with some good arms,” Vitello said. “Those freshmen are going to have to be patient and understand that there’s a natural progression here.”
But just like last year, there is still a chance for freshmen to shine and earn a spot in the rotation.
“We’ll find out where we think they fit in, and the freshman class is going to be fun to work with,” Vitello said. “I know they’re ambitious so we’ll see which couple, two, three guys jump up and are able to grab some really vital innings for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.