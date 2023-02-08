The 2023 Tennessee tennis team is looking to go the distance behind a veteran stacked group.
Seniors and graduate students make up nine of the 11 members of the team, and they are looking to use their veteran presence going into SEC and tournament play.
Vol seniors and graduate students are composed of Blaise Bicknell, Angel Diaz, Pat Harper, Emile Hudd, Boriz Kozlov, Martim Prata and Tomas Rodriguez.
The two outliers of the group are Shunsuke Mitsui and Johannus Monday, and they aren’t pushovers. Sophomore Mitsui from Japan is the highest ranked Vol at No. 59 nationally in singles rankings. Junior Monday from England is currently playing at court one in singles for the Vols, meaning he matches up against the opposing team’s best.
The Vols are currently living up to their expectations as their record on the year is 6-3 (6-1 at home, 1-2 on the road) with all three losses coming to top-14 teams. They currently sit at No. 10 nationally.
The next step for the Vols is heading to Chicago, Illinois, where they will compete in the 2023 ITA Indoor National Championships against 15 other programs. The tournament takes place February 17-20.
Heading into the tournament, the team and head coach Chris Woodruff are just looking to perform better.
“Currently all I am looking for is better play,” Woodruff said. “We’ve been really inconsistent across the board, and by that I mean one day the guys will come out and play well and the next day you don’t know what you are going to get.”
The team has one goal heading into Chicago.
“We just want to play consistently as a unit,” Woodruff said.
The goal on the weekend is of course to win, but they look to gain experience that will help them later down the road in the SEC and NCAA tournament.
“In the tournament you are getting a shot at at least three ranked opponents,” Woodruff said. “In a perfect world you will get four ranked opponents. It’s good to get experience against the best of the best.”
Hudd, a 2022 ITA scholar athlete and 2022 All-SEC Second Team member hopes to gain the same outcome from last year's ITA Indoor National Championships Final appearance.
“I think that last year when we made the Indoor National Finals it really gave us a lot of self belief,” Hudd said. “I think that is what we are looking for again this year, to have a successful weekend and give us a jump start into SEC play.”
In a top ranked conference like the SEC you need an experienced team to give an edge to yourself the competition doesn’t have.
“We have quite a few grad students on the team,” Hudd said. “It helps with experience. We have all been here before and been through an SEC season and know how grueling it is.”
A rigorous SEC schedule kicks off for the Vols on March 2 as they travel to Auburn, Alabama, to kick off the 12-match SEC season prior to the SEC tournament.
Woodruff has set some goals and reminders for his team heading into SEC play.
“Keep the ball in play, be strong, be tough, take it one day at a time and try to get a little better,” Woodruff said. “Everyone on this team including myself has experienced loss, we know we aren’t going to go undefeated so we are just going to try and stay resilient.”
Hudd is excited for SEC play and the rivalries and overall solitude that the conference possesses.
“Florida and Tennessee is arguably the biggest one. It’s a historical rivalry so getting to play in that match brings a lot of emotion and excitement,” Hudd said. “I think we take everyone seriously and don’t overlook anyone. Every match in the SEC is a big one.”
Playing in the SEC means that you aren’t playing for yourself, but you are playing for your team.
“It's all about helping the team where I can,” Hudd said. “I’ve played a lot of college tennis and I know how important it is to give everything for the team.”
Hudd’s biggest goal for the remainder of the season is to try and be the best team player that he can possibly be.
“I think if I can be the best teammate possible and have success on the court that will help the team then that would be my biggest goal,” Hudd said.
The Vols have a busy schedule ahead of them and redemption is on their minds from last season's fourth place regular season finish at 8-4 in the SEC and disappointing end to last season after amassing the No. 1 overall ranking. You can look for the Vols to lean on their veterans to carry them all the way to the NCAA Championships in May.
