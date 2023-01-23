I’ve spent my whole life in Knoxville. I grew up going to Knox County Schools, spending Saturdays at West Town Mall and occasionally venturing out to Market Square for dinner with my family.
I say occasionally because about a decade ago, downtown Knoxville wasn’t all that exciting. It was a treat to go to Tomato Head for brunch and exciting to perform in dance recitals at the Tennessee Theatre, but we rarely had much of a reason to make the 20-minute drive.
While I’m still here in the heart of Knoxville, much of my family is spread out, living in Texas, New York City and the much-closer Roane County. A portion of my break was spent reporting to them what Knoxville is like now as families flock to a city that offers cool coffee shops and breweries and students apply to UT at record numbers.
Downtown Knoxville looks completely different from when I was growing up. The restaurants are great and there’s never a shortage of new places and activities to check out. But unlike when I was younger, you have to expect long wait times and higher prices. If you want to get on the interstate, you’re more than likely going to sit in a lot of traffic — no matter which way you’re going.
The growth makes Knoxville feel a lot cooler. It doesn’t feel like the little city I grew up in. But it also just feels so crowded.
While telling my family about housing availability and rent prices in Knoxville, I mentioned that the cheapest 2-bedroom place you can find within walking distance to campus is usually no less than $600-$700 a month. My brother said, “That’s not bad for a 2-bedroom,” thinking that meant $300-$350 per person. I clarified that I meant the overall lease was no less than $1200-$1400 a month.
For my relatives that don’t spend their free time waiting in line for food at the Student Union or hunting down an open table in the library, UT’s growth equals a successful football program, like Chancellor Donde Plowman said on the Paul Finebaum show.
While this might be true, UT’s growth also equals humanities buildings coming down for a new Haslam building and students left scrambling for a place to live.
Last semester brought a mix of emotions for me. I felt so much Volunteer pride with each football win and was more eager than ever to buy UT merchandise. But working at the Beacon and being surrounded by talks of university construction plans and interviewing people camping out to get an apartment lease made me feel sad. I wish the athletic success and population growth could align with people feeling like the university has space for them.
We have no idea what this semester will bring. In August, I didn’t expect first lady Jill Biden to visit campus and didn’t think I’d do a U-turn on the Strip to see why people were lining up outside the TENN. I honestly did not expect administration to decide to slow the rapid growth by letting in fewer freshmen for the 2023-2024 academic year. And I did not expect to walk around campus with my laptop open on Ticketmaster and walk past other students doing the same thing in hopes of scoring a Taylor Swift ticket.
But, that’s why the news is so exciting. Knoxville and UT – and Taylor Swift – can feel confusing and you never know if the latest story that comes out will bring you joy or disappointment or both or neither.
While the mixed emotions can feel uncomfortable, I think it’s wise to sit in that discomfort and understand that multiple things can be true at once. It’s true that I think my peers should be able to find an affordable lease. It’s also true that the football season made me genuinely excited for the basketball season — and that’s coming from someone who told people for years that I once met Peyton Manning, when it was actually Dane Bradshaw. (I was only 5 when I met him, so give me some grace.)
I encourage you to go into this semester at UT with an open mind, accepting that the miserable Starbucks line doesn’t mean you can’t scream Rocky Top at the next basketball game. Likewise, the Orange Bowl win doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to feel defeated when the only available lease is hundreds of dollars over your budget.
While I have no idea what will happen before May, I’m excited for a semester at a place that seems to contradict itself every other week, therefore forcing me to have more nuanced opinions than just only seeing the good or bad of each thing that happens on or around campus. Life here is always a little rocky.
