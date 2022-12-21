The Knox County Sheriff’s Office must be held accountable for unleashing a wave of social media attacks on an underaged deli worker, and the Knox County Commission must prevent any similar disgusting acts in the future.
On Nov. 21, three sheriff’s deputies accused Aniya Thompson, a 15-year-old cashier at a McAlister's in Knoxville, of refusing to take their orders on the basis that they were police. She is the sister of Anthony Thompson Jr., who was shot and killed by officers in his high school after brandishing a firearm in 2021.
Aniya Thompson said she was just switching out registers with another employee because it was the end of her shift. That employee, Aneesa Rose, backed up her story, saying the deputies then returned and demanded to know if they were denied service. Rose said it had nothing to do with the fact that they were officers.
However, KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn carelessly posted the incident on her personal Facebook page, even though she wasn’t there, and claimed that the cashier was being anti-police. The post exploded, and the official KCSO Facebook page irresponsibly posted as well, framing the incident as an attack on the sheriff’s office. Both posts have subsequently been deleted.
Thompson was soon fired by McAlister's, which claimed that the teen was too young to work there and that she could reapply at age 16. This is despite the fact that they previously gladly hired her while knowing she was 15.
This blatant abuse of power by the sheriff's office to attack Thompson based on faulty information has turned her life even further upside down. On Dec. 19, at a Knox County Commission meeting, Thompson put it heartbreakingly simple: “I was forced to watch my name and character dragged through the mud.”
She then reminded the commission that Glenn, Sheriff Tom Spangler and the department had still not been held accountable. Thompson, among other supporters, was there after Commissioner Dasha Lundy called for citizens to speak in favor of a community board or advisory review board to oversee the actions of the sheriff’s office.
The actions by Spangler’s force this past month shows that an oversight board is desperately needed. His department must be held accountable for their outrageous mishandling of a simple situation. With the sheriff’s office still not facing consequences, what is stopping a repeat of this event in the future? Now any employee in this county who doesn’t please a sheriff’s deputy could be at risk of losing their job and reputation.
Spangler must hold those in his office accountable, and the commission must step in where he fails.
The County Commission must act on Commissioner Lundy’s proposal for an oversight panel to review and prevent any misuse of the office’s power. The community and the department can work together to foster compassion and, as Lundy put it, “lead with love.”
Every sheriff’s department should have an oversight board regardless of what happened in November. A job that can cause the death of a person should be scrutinized closely. Knoxville’s city police department has had a community oversight committee since 1988, established by a conservative mayor. There is zero reason that the county shouldn’t have the same.
At the same time, the sheriff’s office is in real need of an attitude change. The deleted post from KCSO’s Facebook page sounded as if the three deputies had been brutally victimized. Sheriff Spangler wrote as if a tragedy had just struck his men: “I’m grateful for the outpouring in support of our deputies; I’m thankful for the gentleman who was in line behind them that called into the sheriff’s office to share he witnessed the incident unfold.” This wasn’t a shooting; it was a misunderstanding at a restaurant.
Even if they had been refused service, which they weren’t, their response is a massive case of victim mentality. The post itself reads as Thin Blue Line propaganda, a classic illustration of “if you’re not with us, then you’re against us.” People here in the South have the right to disagree with how law enforcement conducts itself, and we are not the enemy when we do. These three deputies who accosted the McAllister’s staff are not above everyone else. No one is.
Thompson brought up another great point during the commission meeting. She asked, “If I was anything other than a brown girl, would this have happened?” Law enforcement, especially post-Floyd, seem to expect African Americans and minorities to be automatically against them. If their cashier had been white, would the deputies have even thought of police politics? Probably not.
KCSO is not a terrible organization. It can foster great cooperation with the community and work to strengthen ties with its African American residents. The community, as shown by Knoxville’s civilian board, is sure to welcome such a partnership.
KCSO, however, must show a willingness to truly work with all sections of their community for this to work.
