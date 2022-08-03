Look alive, Knoxville!
It’s August, which means the city comes back to life when school is back in session. That does not mean the fun is over. Far from it, August promises a whole host of festivals, concerts and events to chase away back-to-school blues.
The best places to look for fun things to do in the area are the Visit Knoxville events calendar and the UT events calendar. Check both regularly, as they are constantly being updated. Both also have links to social media pages where you can find even more information about what Knoxville has to offer.
Luke Bryan at Thompson-Boling Arena (Aug. 19)
Country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena as part of his “Raised Up Right” tour. He will be joined by musical guests Riley Green, Michael Tenpenny and DJ Rock. The concert is at 7 p.m. Tickets will not be available at the box office and must be purchased through Ticketmaster.
Please be aware of the arena’s bag and alcohol policies before attending the event.
Knox Food Fest (Aug.19-20)
The Knox Food Festival gives the community a chance to experience international flavors while also supporting local businesses. In addition to a variety of food vendors, festival-goers will be treated to performances from local musicians and dance troupes. The event will take place at World’s Fair Park from 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
CreepyCon (Aug. 26-28)
Knoxville’s premier horror and Halloween convention will take place Aug. 26-28 at Chilhowee Park. The “creepiest show in town” promises frights and ferocity, with the weekend packed with pageants, performances and panels to satisfy even the most hardened horror fanatic. Among the celebrity guests is #1 New York Times bestselling author James Dashner, who wrote “The Maze Runner” and its sequels.
For more information about tickets and event times, visit the CreepyCon website.
Asian Film Festival (Aug. 27)
Central Cinema is partnering with Knox Asian Festival to host a day-long celebration of Asian cinema. The festival will feature three documentaries and two mystery-thrillers, divided into four screening blocks.
The first showing is a double feature consisting of Taiwanese aboriginal short film “Palisian” and the emotional “Far East Deep South.” The second showing is “The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness,” a rare in-depth look at the inner workings of famous nostalgia factory Studio Ghibli. The third showing is Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon,” which is widely considered one of the best movies ever made and the movie that brought Japanese cinema to the attention of western audiences. The last movie of the day is “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho’s “Memories of Murder,” the breakthrough hit that made him a household name in his native South Korea.
Tickets can be purchased through the Central Cinema website.
Knox Asian Festival (Aug. 28)
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Knox Asian Festival is finally making its return on Aug. 28 at World’s Fair Park from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The festival, which attracted over 60,000 visitors in 2019, will be jam-packed with food vendors, arts and crafts tents and performances. The festival will start with a parade of nations and a “We are the World” concert at the amphitheater.
There is no admission fee to enter the festival. For more information, visit the Knox Asian Festival website.