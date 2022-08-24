The nicknamed “long, hot summer of 1967” was a time of great civil unrest, similar to the strife of the summer protests in 2020. These past months have no doubt been filled with a familiar sense of outcry, exhaustion and even dread.
From multiple mass shootings in May, to the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June, to the continued interference in our public schools, our state legislature, our governor and our state’s delegation to Congress have either sat idly by or have actively made things worse.
Following the brutal mass shootings in a Buffalo supermarket and Uvalde elementary school, calls from across Tennessee to regulate assault rifles and high capacity magazines were met with scoffs from Gov. Bill Lee and his Republican state legislators.
On June 6, Lee signed an ineffectual executive order outlining schools to more or less continue current school safety laws, but framing it as a call to “enhance school safety.” The order also failed to mention the word “gun” once.
GOP officials, including senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, called for vague mental health investments, more often characterizing criticism of assault rifles as an attack on the Second Amendment. The irony of protecting an amendment from an attack instead of school children must have been lost on them.
Tennessee’s leaders are continuing to not do enough to stop these preventable slaughters in our grocery stores and schools. Assault rifles have no place being in the hands of civilians, much less those with no training. Uvalde also showed that good guys with guns cannot always prevent a tragedy, despite Lee’s insistence.
After the reversal of Roe v. Wade on June 24, Tennessee Republicans burst into celebration while Democrats erupted in protest. Tennessee’s GOP attorney general, Herbert Slatery, jumped into action, filing for a 2020 law banning abortions as early as six weeks to go into effect on June 28.
Tennessee Republicans’ 2019 trigger law, which will go into effect on August 25, will now ban abortions from fertialization, with no exceptions for rape, incest or even victims of child sexual abuse.
I cannot believe I have to write about how morally wrong it is to force a young girl who might be raped by a power figure, such as a father or uncle, to carry that child. This law endangers thousands of women across Tennessee and strips away their very basic human right to bodily autonomy.
The negative outcomes of reversing nearly 50 years of women’s rights in our state cannot be contained in a simple list. How can you characterize the spit in the face Tennessee leaders have given to every young girl’s dignity?
When asked about the lack of exceptions in July, Lee declined to even mention the simple wrong of leaving out rape and incest. Tennessee Democrats are pushing to add more exceptions in the next legislative session, pleading to the GOP’s sense of morality.
Contributing to his poor leadership, Gov. Lee’s plan to bring 50 Hillsdale College charter schools to Tennessee has all but fallen apart after the college’s president, Larry Arnn, made disparaging comments about our state’s educators in July.
With Lee right next to him, Arnn said they were “trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges.” Lee has yet to condemn Arnn for his comments, only quietly distancing himself from his former project.
Hillsdale, a conservative Christian college in Michigan, had no right even before the comment debacle to have government support for coming into Tennessee. Lee’s insistence to also force their conservative curriculum on public students attacks our state education’s integrity.
In addition, Lee’s voucher program, which would give eligible families up to about $8,100 in public tax dollars for private school tuition, is designed as a tool to kill public schools. It was approved by the conservative Tennessee Supreme Court in July after nearly two years of rightfully being blocked in courts.
The program only applies to the Democratic enclaves of Nashville and Shelby County, as the Republican state legislators were worried about the reaction from voters in their red districts. The party of “small government” has no qualms about government overreach when it furthers their agenda.
On a positive note, the voucher program has failed to launch for this school year, with Lee announcing that no one has been approved so far.
The combination of charter schools and vouchers is a GOP assault on our already struggling public education system. Why support your state’s educators when you can suck public funds and place them into friendly private systems?
One of the bright signs of progress this summer was unanimously opposed by Tennessee’s delegation to Congress. The Democrats’ recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment against climate change in U.S. history, also includes positive tax reform, lowering prescription drug costs and caps insulin at $35 a month.
Every single TN GOP representative, and senators Blackburn and Hagerty, voted against this bill. They voted against fighting the worst environmental crisis in modern human history, against making crucially needed drugs more affordable for the elderly and against improving the IRS to make everyone pay their fair share in taxes.
I hope this shows how our Tennessee leaders have failed to lead us this summer and are unfit for office. We must vote for candidates who want reform and progress, not those who want to hunker down and accept the decaying status quo.
Only by voting out these incompetent leaders can we rescue our state from the death grip of complacency and bring about the change that is so desperately needed to deliver prosperity and equality to all of its residents.
Vote for progress in the midterms this November and in every future election.