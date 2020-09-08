Around 8:42 a.m. Tuesday morning, Knoxville police received a call about a man attempting to steal a boat at the Volunteer Landing Marina. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the owner of the boat approached the man who, upon being confronted, fled the scene. When KPD arrived on the scene, the man jumped into the Tennessee River.
Police were able to follow the man downriver to the Wayne G. Basler Tennessee Boathouse. After the KPD stopped the man in the water at the Tennessee Boathouse, he refused to come out of the water, leading to a 30 minute standoff.
When the man finally agreed to come out of the water, he was arrested for attempted motor vehicle theft.