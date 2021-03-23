On Tuesday evening, Student Disability Services hosted a conversation with Haben Girma, a human rights lawyer, who spoke about the importance of inclusivity.
Girma is the first DeafBlind person to graduate from Harvard Law School, and she is a lawyer who focuses on disability justice. She is also an author and activist.
Lori Smith, the assistant director of Student Disability Services, introduced the event and its significance.
“This event celebrates the 30-year anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),” Smith said.
Then, Girma discussed the purpose behind her lecture.
“I’m here to talk about the connection between technology, disability, innovation and also how racism impacts and causes harm when it connects with ableism,” Girma said.
Girma spoke about the harmful narrative that disabled people are inferior, a prejudice which harms both the disabled community and also the worldwide community, because it is simply not true.
“Disability is an opportunity for innovation,” Girma said.
Girma shared that braille was invented by a blind person, though this story is often hidden, as are many other stories of the inventions created by disabled people.
Dancing is one of Girma’s greatest passions, and she shared videos of dancing before the pandemic, as well as tandem surfing, to highlight the importance of removing barriers in trying new things as a disabled person.
“When I’ve been successful, it’s because someone in the community chose to do the work to remove that barrier,” Girma said.
Girma then discussed her hopes for the future with the audience, highlighting inclusivity and embracing encouragement where she had felt discouraged in the past.
“I want us to get to a point where disabled women are not discouraged from joining math and science courses and physical education courses,” Girma said.
The event then opened up to a question and answer portion, where Girma spoke about the difficulties of progressive disability in figuring out what technology works and what doesn’t.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the blind and DeafBlind community have had to balance
“I was not born an advocate; I came to advocacy over time,” Girma said.
Girma also looked at the notion of inspiration, a phrase she feels is often misguided.
“‘Inspiring’ -- that word is used as a disguise for pity, so many times it’s been used to actually put us down,” Girma said.
Girma discussed the fact that it takes work to remove barriers, and that work needs to be done in order to decrease ableism, especially in businesses and university spaces.
The ADA applies to virtual businesses as well. Accessibility is important for these businesses, not only for legal requirements, but also to reach more people worldwide, increase content discovery and innovation opportunities.
“Ableism is the biggest problem I’ve had to face,” Girma said.
In thinking about how universities can become more accessible, Girma expressed that universities can shoulder the burdens of making their spaces accessible to everyone.
The conversation ended with what Girma would say to her younger self and to other young disabled people.
“You are not a burden. You are talented, you are brilliant, you will give and serve many, many people,” Girma said.