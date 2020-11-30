The Yakuza series takes everything that many foreigners love about Japan and sticks it all into a video game. There are many reasons to love Yakuza, with its flashy beat ‘em up combat, intense character driven narrative and wacky minigames and side stories turning many into hardcore fans.
The series’ latest release, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is the first non-spin off to not focus on longtime protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and deviate from real time combat to a pure, turn based JRPG. While many fans were skeptical of Yakuza’s new direction, it doesn’t take very long for Like a Dragon to get its hooks in you, convincing any skeptics that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio knows how to make a good game, no matter the genre.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon follows Ichiban Kasuga, a video game loving junior member of the Tojo Clan's Arakawa Family. Fiercely loyal to his patriarch, Kasuga takes the blame for a murder committed by a higher up to try and save the Arakawa Family from complete disgrace. Sentenced to 18 years in prison, he spends each day looking forward to reuniting with his patriarch.
Upon his release, however, Kasuga doesn’t receive the warm welcome he was expecting. Instead, he learns that the Arakawa Family has betrayed the Tojo clan and seemingly forgotten all about him. After a botched reunion leaves Kasuga shot and left for dead, he gathers a ragtag team to try and uncover why his family betrayed him.
The Yakuza games have always had incredibly good main stories. Each game builds a captivating narrative full of twists, turns and unexpected reveals, and Like a Dragon is no exception. Kasuga’s story is one that will leave players on the edge of their seats from the second they press start and is perhaps the best narrative the series has ever seen.
This is due almost entirely to the likable cast of characters that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has created for Like a Dragon. Though past games in the series have certainly created memorable characters, Like a Dragon is the first to truly build a party that sticks with the player for the majority of the game.
This gives players the chance to get to know them over a long period of time and allows characters to make more of an impact than if they were just NPCs. Plus, stellar voice performances from both Japanese and English actors make it incredibly easy to get attached to the main cast.
One of the best parts about Like a Dragon and the Yakuza series as a whole are the side stories found throughout the main narrative. Most of these have little to nothing to do with the main quest and can be absolutely insane.
For instance, one side quest found early in Like a Dragon involves trying to rescue a homeless man’s pet crawfish, Nancy-chan. Upon returning the crustacean to the man, however, Kasuga learns that he intends to eat Nancy. After spending so much time hunting down the crawfish, Kasuga has built a bond with it and trades a pack of sushi with the homeless man to save Nancy’s life. This leads to an unlikely friendship between crawfish and human, giving Kasuga the ability to summon Nancy in battles to dish out some claw-filled damage.
This is just one example of one of the over 40 side stories found in Like a Dragon. Though these side stories have little to do with the main plot, they lead to some of the best interactions in the game and will constantly put a smile on your face. Plus, taking the time to play through them usually leads to some pretty stellar rewards, so they are definitely worth checking out.
As previously mentioned, Like a Dragon is the first game in the Yakuza series to be a pure, turn-based JRPG. Kasuga is a huge fan of the Dragon Quest series, leading to him playing out fights in his life as if they were turn based battles. This leads to the already over-the-top fights found in the series to become even bigger and bolder, with some truly wacky special moves, enemies and summons featured in the game.
While Like a Dragon doesn’t have the best turn-based combat in modern JRPGs, it does its best to keep up with its contemporaries. Like past Final Fantasy games or the Bravely Default series, Like a Dragon features a job system. Jobs allow players to assign different classes to each character, such as “hero,” “chef” or “idol,” that give them unique skills and stats. Each job specializes in different areas, and finding what job is right for the party you are trying to build is a lot of fun.
There are plenty of things for Kasuga and party to do in Like a Dragon other than fight. Like a Dragon sees some of the Yakuza series’ best minigames yet, with over 20 activities available for players to mess around in. Fan favorites such as claw machines, arcade games and karaoke make a return, along with a few newcomers such as go-karting, staying awake during movies, collecting trash and managing a business. Some of these might sound a bit boring out of context, but some of the best moments in Like a Dragon come from them.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is also the first game in the series to grace the ninth generation of consoles. Though it has yet to be released on PlayStation 5, the next-gen version on Xbox Series X/S looks great and plays incredibly well. Like a Dragon not only benefits from the new Xbox’s super-fast load times, but also supports quick resume, meaning you won’t have to wait long to hop into Like a Dragon whenever you boot it up.
Though Like a Dragon doesn’t necessarily look bad, it isn’t a graphical marvel either. Most characters’ models look pretty good but, upon close inspection, most of the environmental textures can get pretty blurry. Plus, some parts of the game do get pretty janky, but none of this is enough to really detract from the game too much.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon might just be the best game in the Yakuza series. Though it plays very different than its predecessors, the developers manage to pull of a serviceable turn-based combat system that should please fans of the series and newcomers alike. Plus, the game is full of enjoyable minigames if you get tired of the combat.
Thanks to fantastic writing and performances, Kasuga and his party are some of the most likable characters in gaming. With a truly gripping main narrative and side stories that take the edge off, Like a Dragon will surely have players invested in the life and times of Ichiban Kasuga, and maybe his pet crawfish Nancy as well.
Review code provided by SEGA. Game reviewed on an Xbox Series S.
4/5 Torches