There are various locations right here in Knoxville where people can get vaccinated for COVID-19. Currently, vaccines are available statewide, but only people who are eligible can get it. To determine eligibility, the state of Tennessee is using “phases” that are based on age, risk of infection and occupation.
Right now, Tennessee is under its third phase: “phase 1b” — which includes people ages 65+, children K-12, childcare staff, other low-risk first responders and everyone from past phases — frontline healthcare workers and dependent disabled adults. With that being said, here are some places in Knoxville that are offering the vaccine.
UT Student Health Center
Located on UT’s campus is the UT Student Health Center, they are one of the many places working to get Tennesseans vaccinated. Like many other vaccination stations, the Student Health Center follows the state of Tennessee’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and uses the phases to see who is eligible.
One thing unique to the Student Health Center is that “university-related” activities may qualify students, faculty and staff to receive the vaccine ahead of their pre-set phase groups.
In the past, they have provided specific events for employees and students to get vaccinated. The Student Health Center also provides vaccine clinics to the general public. They administer the Moderna vaccine at this location.
Knox County Health Department
Another option around the area is the Knox County Health Department. The KCHD is located on 140 Dameron Avenue and offers vaccination to people who are eligible based on Tennessee’s vaccination plan.
The Health Department has been working with the CDC to ensure people have a safe and easy way to get vaccinated.
However, due to a limited supply, there is currently a waitlist for this particular location. To receive a vaccine, you must first sign up and schedule an appointment through their official website.
In the event that the Health Department is out of vaccines, they will simply put you on a waitlist until it becomes available again.
The Knox County Health Department provides both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Cherokee Health Systems
Cherokee Heath Systems is a Tennessee based organizations that is “committed to ensuring every Tennessean has access to effective, high-quality care.” They, like so many others are contributing to the distribution of vaccines to the Knoxville community.
Like many other clinics in the area, Cherokee Health Systems requires a scheduled appointment beforehand. Scheduling an appointment is made easy with Cherokee Health Systems, as you can call a location or schedule an appointment online with a few clicks on their website.
It is important to note that these locations have a limited supply and often run out fast.
The vaccines given at Cherokee Health Systems vary on which location you choose, with the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines availability fluctuating.
Walmart
One of the more interesting places to get vaccinated on this list is at your local Walmart.
With so many Walmart stores already having a built-in pharmacy, it was a prime location to distribute vaccines. It is no doubt that Walmart has been a key contributor in helping get as many people possible access to the vaccine.
To schedule an appoint at Walmart, you have to sign into a Walmart account and arrange an appointment online.
Below are some of the Walmart locations that offer the COVID-19 vaccine:
· 3120 Mckamey Rd Knoxville, TN 37921
· 7420 Chapman Hwy Knoxville, TN 37920
· 6777 Clinton Hwy Knoxville, TN 37912
· 8445 Walbrook Dr Knoxville, TN 37923
· 3051 Kinzel Way Knoxville, TN 37924
Many of these Walmart locations offer both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, depending on which is available.
These are just a few options in the Knoxville area that offer vaccination. To find out more locations where the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed, check out this website.