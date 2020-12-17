Laura Williams carries a motto with her as she works every day alongside the next generation of nursing professionals.
“I never want to be in a position where I can’t help people that I want to help,” Williams, a University of Tennessee College of Nursing clinical instructor, said.
This wasn’t a recent realization for Williams. It was a realization she had years before she knew nursing was her passion and years before she spent the summer of 2020 working in New York City’s Ryan Larkin Field Hospital, covered head to toe in a hazmat suit and protective gear as she tended to COVID-19 patients in recovery.
Williams’ realization came when she was an 18-year-old, recent high school graduate. As she traveled to Haiti to intern at an orphanage, one of the first things she noticed was the limited access to medical care.
“One day, a mother brought her baby to the orphanage and the baby was really sick,” Williams said. “She asked me to help, but I was 18 years old and I had no idea what to do. I remember I just felt so helpless because I didn’t know what to do to help this sick child.”
It was after that experience in Haiti that Williams knew she wanted to be a nurse, gaining skills to help people when they need it most.
Those same feelings of helplessness experienced at the orphanage crept back in as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the country and as Williams sat in her home, her hours in the emergency department of UT Medical Center dwindling and her clinical trials for her Tennessee Technological University masters program cancelled completely. The call she received soon after from an undergrad mentor was one she needed.
Her mentor told her about a COVID field hospital that was opening in New York City and looking for nurses, where every single patient would be COVID positive, and asked if Williams would be interested in coming.
Williams shot back a quick, “Yes.”
As she hopped on a plane to New York City less than 48 hours after the phone call, Williams had no idea who would be picking her up at the airport — she knew one person in the entire state of New York. She had no idea where her hotel was. But one thing she did know was that she would be able to help alongside clinicians from all parts of the United States.
The opening of Ryan Larkin Field Hospital, a space Williams described as the size of a soccer field, was announced on April 14. The hospital had the space to treat close to 300 patients and was built from the ground up in under a week. According to NYC.gov, the Official Website of the City of New York, the number of COVID cases in the city had risen to 111,424 by April 14, with 6,840 confirmed deaths. Williams quickly got started at Ryan Larkin, working seven days straight with one day off in between work days.
All medical professionals at the field hospital also wore personal protective equipment, such as booties, hazmat zip-up suits, double gloves, hair caps, goggles and N95 and surgical masks — gear worn so often that Williams might not recognize fellow professionals’ faces she worked with if she walked past them on New York City streets.
A positive of the field hospitals, Williams noted, was that there wasn’t a PPE shortage or staff shortage that other hospitals were experiencing. Patients were coming from hospitals with 1-10 nurse to patient ratios, to having lots of interpersonal communication at Ryan Larkin.
“I ended up doing a lot of personnel management, and those are all things that I felt unprepared to do. I’m used to doing all of this patient care. I’m not used to doing management work,” Williams said. “But I decided, I’m just gonna show up everyday with a good attitude and a willing spirit and try to take care of the people I’m working with.”
A fellow nurse working more than 880 miles away from Williams shared a similar mindset on the COVID floor unit of Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.
Angela Bridges has spent 29 years as a nurse, with most of her experience coming from trauma work. As COVID-19 patients flooded into hospitals across Atlanta, Bridges volunteered to work on the COVID floor between April and June, taking care of sick patients who needed intense, critical care.
“It felt like a war zone. Most days, I would literally cry my whole way home because so much felt unsure,” Bridges said. “When I’ve been a nurse, I’ve always felt very confident. But we were all dealing with something that we didn’t know anything about.”
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, which serves most of northern and central Cobb County, was filled with patients seeking help. According to the Georgia Department of Health COVID-19 status report, Cobb County had 347 cumulative confirmed cases and 14 deaths on April 1. By June 1, the number of cumulative confirmed cases had risen to 3,095 and the cumulative deaths had reached 179. Now in December of 2020, Cobb County ranks third in the state of Georgia for the greatest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Despite these numbers, however, Bridges knew she was where she needed to be.
“The one thing I didn’t focus on is I really never worried about getting COVID when I was there,” Bridges said. “I won’t tell you that I didn’t struggle and that I wasn’t scared. I was scared. But I never thought it was the wrong decision because I just felt like, you know, use me however you can.”
Amidst the fear the unknown caused, Bridges and Williams found solace in the community of people around them — the medical professionals, patients and citizens.
It was in little moments such as placing patients’ family pictures on walls because their loved ones could not visit. For Williams, it was the appreciation a patient had for the help he received in shaving his beard — a mundane everyday process for him that COVID took away. It was when a father in his 40s was too weak to walk, ventilated for weeks in a hospital bed. Williams was there to witness his first steps with a walker.
For Bridges, it was moments with the community who never let her worry about what she’d have for lunch. It was in handwritten letters and community members who would stand on the street corners of the hospital, ready to say thank you.
“I never felt like a hero at all, but yet so much of the community really lifted you up that way,” Bridges said. “I realized we’re just all so much stronger and resilient than we give ourselves credit to be.”
Like Bridges, Williams also knows her experience working on the frontlines of COVID-19 is one she wouldn’t trade for anything.
“Nursing has empowered me in a way that now I am someone who can say yes when people need help. I can do that,” Williams said, thinking back to that defining day in the Haitian orphanage.
“This experience all together was really empowering,” Williams said. “It showed me how incredible this profession is, how incredible nursing is. It’s incredible because we get to see so much of what it means to be human. These beautiful human emotions aren’t always at the center of communication between people, but nurses get to see it all.”