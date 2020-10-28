After what seems like years of buildup, the 2020 presidential election is finally upon us. Many have already cast their ballots by mail or early voting, but one simple fact may be holding you back from voting: it can be very intimidating if you’ve never done it before.
In this article, you’ll find everything you need to bring with you to vote — and some voter etiquette for good measure.
What you need to bring to the polls
There’s a lot of misinformation out there about what you need to have with you when you vote. In all actuality, you don’t really need that much. First of all, you need to be registered to vote. If you haven’t already registered, it’s too late to do so for the 2020 presidential election.
If you know you’re registered, check which district you’re registered in. This will tell you where you need to go vote. If you’re registered to vote, you really don’t need to bring much to the polls. Every Tennessean going to vote will need to make sure to bring a photo ID with them that proves you are who you say you are.
Acceptable forms of photo IDs include: a Tennessee driver's license, a U.S. passport, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government, a U.S. military photo ID or Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo.
If you’re an active college student at UT or another university, your college student ID won’t be accepted, so you can leave your Vol Card at home.
If you happen to be a first-time voter who registered by mail, you’ll also need to bring proof of your residency in your current state. This proof can be an unexpired current photo ID, a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
That is all you need to bring with you to the polls to cast your vote. If you still haven’t voted, however, the task may still be daunting even though you now know what to bring. Don’t stress; here are some tips on voter etiquette.
Voter etiquette
First of all, voting is an awesome exercise of freedom, and you should be proud that you did it. The polls, however, are not where you should be bragging about it on social media. Don’t take pictures in the polling area or of your actual poll. In addition to your fellow voters wanting voter privacy, it is also illegal in Tennessee to post a photo of your ballot.
Obviously, we are still living in the COVID-19 pandemic, so try not to get too close and personal with anyone at your polling location. This will not only ensure your privacy and theirs, it will also keep everyone from getting sick.
Make sure you arrive to your polling location with ample time set aside to vote. While voting locations have always been historically busy and voting has almost always taken a long time on election day, things may be even more exacerbated due to social distancing and the pandemic. So, when you are making your plan to vote, give yourself a good amount of time to ensure that you will be able to cast your vote.
Generally, it is a bad idea to try and find out who the people around you are voting for. Keep this to yourself or save it for social media after you leave the polling location. The last thing you want on Election Day is a public fight because you don’t like that John Doe over there voted for someone you didn’t vote for.
As long as you bring everything listed above with you to the polls and follow proper voter etiquette, you should have a smooth voting experience. Make sure to get out there and vote.