Over the past thirty years, video games have become one of the most popular forms of entertainment in the world. While video games are played by billions of people each year, many don’t put much thought into the developers of those games. Casey Donnellan is not only one of these oft forgotten developers, he’s also a Tennessee Volunteer.
Though Donnellan had always been a fan of video games, it wasn’t until his time at UT that he ever considered actually becoming a developer. Beginning his academic career as a pre-med student, everything changed for Donnellan when he took a programming class on a whim.
“I didn’t go into the programming class to try to learn how to make games,” Donnellan said. “I just happened to be really good at it and I just felt good doing it. I wanted to do something cool with programming, so I decided to make games.”
Donnellan’s newfound love for programming helped him earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science from UT. Upon his graduation in 2010, he chose to further his education at Southern Methodist University Guildhall, the country’s top graduate school for game design. With two degrees in hand and one big game design dream, Donnellan began his professional career in the video game industry.
After his time at SMU Guildhall, Donnellan was hired by Certain Affinity, a studio that mainly focuses on providing support for larger studios. In his time at the studio, he worked on titles such as Halo 4 and DOOM (2016), but the biggest project he worked on was 2014’s Age of Booty: Tactics. Sadly, the game didn’t achieve the success that Certain Affinity and Donnellan had hoped.
“This was back in the day when the mobile market was super hot, but I think we were a little slow to market with Age of Booty. … We didn’t strike while the iron was hot,” Donnellan said.
Though Age of Booty: Tactics wasn’t a huge success, his work on the game was enough to get him noticed by Rooster Teeth, a prominent online entertainment company looking to get into game development. After becoming Rooster Teeth Games’ second official employee, Donnellan went on to become the lead engineer on RWBY: Grimm Eclipse.
Even though RWBY was a massive success, Rooster Teeth Games’ next project, Vicious Circle, failed to gain much traction with gamers. After some internal struggles, many employees left Rooster Teeth Games to explore other endeavors, Donnellan included.
After spending almost a decade working in the industry, Donnellan decided it was time to set out on his own as an independent publisher, forming Casey Donnellan Games LLC. It was with this new venture that he set out to make a game he had in the back of his head for a long time: Kill It With Fire.
Kill It With Fire is a first-person “spider hunting simulator.” Donnellan, now based out of Texas, frequently deals with large spiders in his own home. After killing a few wolf spiders, he realized that the frenzy inspired by the need to kill them would make for a perfect game.
“I had the idea for this kind of game before coming up with the name, but the moment that I realized I could call it Kill It With Fire, I knew I had to make this game,” Donnellan said.
Outside of hiring a few contractors to work on lighting, effects, graphic design and music, Donnellan made 95% of the game completely on his own. Though he acknowledged that the process was difficult, the feeling of seeing people enjoying Kill It With Fire was worth all the trouble.
After teaming up with publisher tinyBuild, a demo of Kill It With Fire was released online and quickly picked up by a few prominent YouTubers, most notably Seán William McLoughlin, aka jacksepticeye. McLoughlin boasts an audience of over 24 million, with his video on Kill It With Fire earning 1.4 million views and 106 thousand likes.
“What a fun game … I mean, I hated it with every fiber of my being, but I’m pretty sure that’s what the game is actually going for so, in that regard, they succeeded,” McLoughlin said.
Other YouTubers such as H2ODelirious, CoryxKenshin and CaptainSauce also made videos on the game, each earning anywhere from 3.3 million to 800 thousand views. Seemingly overnight, Donnellan’s passion project gained worldwide attention.
“[Seeing all of the videos] was wild. … I still can’t believe it sometimes,” Donnellan said. “It’s awesome to see other people enjoying what I’ve put all this hard work into.”
Kill It With Fire released today on Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG and is poised for success. While a console release hasn’t been officially announced, a leak indicated that the game may be coming to Switch in the future.
“I’m not sure what my next project will be. … It definitely depends on how Kill It With Fire’s launch goes,” Donnellan said. “Though I will say, I’ve left a direction open for a sequel.”
To those at UT or otherwise looking to get into game design, Donnellan had some words of encouragement.
“The best place to start is to just download Unity or Unreal and just start making games. If you’re in computer science or have studied some programming, you already have what it takes. … Just try something. You don’t need anyone’s permission to make a game, you can just do it,” Donnellan said.
If Kill It With Fire sounds like a game you might enjoy, you can follow its official Twitter account at @KIWF_Game or follow Donnellan himself at @caseydonnellan.
