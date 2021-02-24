On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Mabry-Hazen House hosted “Under Rebel Rule Once More - The Constitutional Convention of 1870 and the End of Tennessee's Reconstruction,” an online lecture featuring William Hardy, who received a Ph.D. in history at UT.
“Dr. Hardy is a specialist in 19th Century American history, focusing on the American Civil War, as well as Southern, Tennessee, and constitutional history,” Patrick Hollis, executive director of Mabry-Hazen House, said.
The lecture focused on the history behind Tennessee’s current constitution, which was signed in 1870, as well as the end of Reconstruction in Tennessee.
There were a lot of changes going on in Tennessee during the debate of this new constitution. The Civil War had ended, and the south was still trying to figure out how to respond.
One of the larger debates that was had at the constitutional convention, was about the poll tax and who should be allowed to vote in elections in Tennessee.
“The poll tax had a long history in Tennessee. The constitution of 1796 and 1834 had instituted a poll tax, but in neither case was payment of it or any other tax made a requirement for voting,” Hardy said. “Rather than be forthright, those arguing for it in the convention claimed its purpose was to provide revenue for public schools, however everyone knew the poll tax was a means to an end reducing the black vote in Tennessee.”
There was debate at the constitutional convention to only give votes to white men, but the poll tax was negotiated in as a solution to give Black men the opportunity to vote if they had the money to afford the poll tax.
“While there was a consensus in sweeping away the radical enfranchise laws, restoring the vote to only white males 21 or older, there was serious disagreement on black suffrage. Fear that the most unrepented rebels would move to strip the freedman of the right to vote and result in the full weight of radical federal rule raining down upon them,” Hardy said. “A coalition of Conservatives and moderate Democrats proposed a compromise, a resolution providing for universal male suffrage but also mandating payment of a poll tax as a prerequisite for voting.”
The poll tax paired with universal male suffrage meant that every man was welcome to vote as long as they had the money to pay to do so.
“Although the convention approved universal male suffrage with a poll tax included the tax was not levied in Tennessee until 1890. The work of redemption continued during the last few weeks of the convention. The delegates imposed certain checks and balances on the states governmental Departments to prevent the arbitrary exercise of power that had characterized Tennessee’s radicalism.” Hardy said.
These checks and balances placed on the government help to ensure that one part or system in the government isn’t taking advantage of their power and helps to create a more level government in Tennessee.
The checks and balances also act as a way for Tennessee government officials to work together and communicate even if they stem from different political beliefs.
“I think the thing about Tennessee is if you study Tennessee somewhere politics you know about strange bedfellows and people that one moment more on opposite sides of the political spectrum soon find themselves together aligned,” Hardy said. “When it comes to business, you can set aside your political differences because there's a lot of money to be had in the post civil war experience here in Tennessee and especially East Tennessee.”