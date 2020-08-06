A second wave of COVID means less time at the gym for fitness buffs. Once temporary home workout routines are now mainstay.
That may seem discouraging. A lack of specialized equipment makes targeting specific muscles harder. However, we needn’t focus on what we’ve lost. You can still create a great body using bodyweight exercises.
You needn’t even sacrifice the exercises you’ve been doing. You just need to find new ways to perform them. If you need equipment to get started, here are a few things you can find lying around the house.
If you’d rather not use these, I recommend investing in a cheap pull up bar and/or a set of resistance bands.
Kitchen tables (Rowing machines)
Think you can’t do rows without weights or a machine? Think again.
Though we spend most of our table time with what’s on top, you can find a proper workout on the bottom.
Put your back to the floor, place your legs on a chair and grab the table’s edges on both ends while keeping your hands at chest level and palms facing inward. Now you’ve got yourself a way to row.
It’ll take practice before you get comfortable. Once you do, however, you can start altering your hand placement to target different parts of the back. You can also perform chin ups by grasping the same edge with both hands facing toward your face. In that case, remember to keep the edge at eye level.
Chairs (Push up aids/Dipping bars)
Push up variations work wonders for your chest and triceps. However, these can only target your upper and lower chest so much. Chairs mitigate this problem.
Target your upper chest by doing push ups with your feet on a chair. Stay in proper form, with your hands at chest level, your shoulders rolled back and your lower back forming a straight line with your legs and neck.
If you want to target your shoulders, using a higher surface and push up from there. Advanced learners can even use the wall for handstand push ups.
Want to target the lower chest and/or triceps? You’ll need another chair.
Place two chairs to either side of you with their seats facing away from you, grasp onto the chairs’ back supports and start doing dips. Don’t forget to weigh down the seats to avoid accidents.
Doors and doorways (Cables and pull up bars)
Unfortunately, you won’t get very far in back workouts without some kind of pull up. Using a table is a good first step, but you’ll need your full body weight to make the most of it.
For that, you can use your average door or doorway. Drape a towel over an open door, place a book or other solid object under it so as not to break the hinges, ground the top, lift your legs off the ground and get pulling.
Like the table, it’s not perfect. You can’t do chin ups and you’re limited to one plane of motion. However, it’s better than nothing.
For your shoulders, use the doorways as a lateral lift. Though you can’t lift the door frame, you can press the backs or your hands against it and flex your shoulders to create a shoulder raise alternative.
You can even replicate face pulls by placing the backs of your hands on one side of the frame while pulling your body through from the other side.
As you can see, there are just as many options available at home as are at the gym. You just have to look in the right places.