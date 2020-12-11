“Chapter 15: The Believer” takes some well-deserved time to let the show breath before heading into next week’s big finale. While recent episodes have focused on exciting cameos from legacy characters, this episode showcases the questions that are at the core of the titular character of “The Mandalorian.”
This episode felt much more personal and closer to the journey of The Mandalorian. The episode did feel like a “side mission;” however, it remained interesting and relevant.
This chapter was very different from last season’s episode seven which acted as the first half of a two-episode finale. “Chapter 15” builds toward the finale in a much more subtle way.
With several great action scenes and some great internal conflicts, “Chapter 15: The Believer” builds toward the emotional and physical conflict of next week’s finale.
SPOILERS AHEAD
The Believer
This episode revolves around securing the coordinates of Moff Gideon’s star destroyer, where The Child is being held captive. To accomplish this, The Mandalorian’s crew employs the help of a season one character.
This chapter begins with the crew picking up Bill Burr’s Migs Mayfeld. Mayfeld is an ex-imperial sharpshooter who knows a way to obtain the coordinates The Mandalorian so desperately needs.
Mayfeld and The Mandalorian steal an imperial tank and fend off pirates on their way to infiltrate an imperial base. Along the way, Mayfeld brings up several questions about The Mandalorian’s strict code.
This questioning of his code served as the central conflict throughout the entire episode. The Mandalorian is struggling with upholding his code while also rescuing his son, The Child.
This episode brings those two aspects of the character into conflict with each other more so than ever.
Viewers are also treated to an excellent performance by Richard Brake as an imperial officer. There were satisfyingly tense scene with Brake, Burr and Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian. As the heroes try not to blow their cover, Brake offers some insight into the imperial remnant.
Mayfeld even references “operation cinder” an imperial operation featured in 2017’s “Star Wars Battlefront II.”
When the heroes’ cover gets blown, an awesome battle ensues involving the entire Mandalorian crew, including Cara Dune, Fennec Shand, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian and Mayfeld.
This team battle gives viewers a preview of next week’s final conflict and how it will likely incorporate many different characters.
The “seismic charge” from 2002’s “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones” also makes its grand return in this episode with its extremely satisfying detonation sound effect.
At the end of the battle Mayfeld is freed from his prison service for his cooperation in the mission.
The Helmet
This episode sees The Mandalorian take his helmet off for the second time in the series’ history. However, this time his face is seen by many non-droid characters.
This is very interesting because it represents the breakdown of The Mandalorian’s code. It has been teased throughout this season that The Mandalorian may be losing faith in the strict code he has followed for so long.
This doubt in his code was first planted by Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan in “Chapter 11: The Heiress” when Bo-Katan explains that all Mandalorians do not follow “the way.”
This breaking with the code reveals The Mandalorian’s desperation. He desperately wants to save The Child and will seemingly do anything to get him back.
The battle atop the tank was another scene in this chapter where it really began to sink in that The Mandalorian will sacrifice everything to save The Child.
This perfectly sets up the finale on an emotional level for the character and strengthens the bond between The Mandalorian and The Child.
Will The Mandalorian throw away everything to save Grogu? This chapter gives a resounding “yes” to that question.
Looking forward
“Chapter 15” sets up the season two finale in a very unexpected way. It gives viewers time to breath after blasting through the return of Bo-Katan, Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett in the past few episodes.
While it may not be the most exciting episode, it wrestles with the relationship between The Mandalorian, his code and his son. This episode proved how central to the series this relationship is and teases how it will likely come into play during next week’s finale.
The Mandalorian releases exclusively on Disney + every Friday.
4/5