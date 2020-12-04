The shortest episode of “The Mandalorian” series, “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” will stun fans in a truly tragic turn of events. The chapter also includes the satisfying return of a fan-favorite character teased in the first episode of this season.
While last chapter “The Jedi” worked to connect “The Mandalorian” to the larger “Star Wars” universe, this chapter does a great job of connecting characters and plots within the smaller world of “The Mandalorian.”
“The Tragedy” also continues the trend of delivering plenty of highly entertaining action scenes. With countless iconic moments and interesting developments, “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” builds on the momentum created by last chapter’s epic live-action debut of Ashoka Tano.
SPOILERS AHEAD
Fett’s Return
This episode begins with the Mandalorian and the Child visiting an ancient Jedi temple on the planet Tython. The pacing of the series greatly benefited from jumping directly to Tython.
As the Child, also known as Grogu, begins to use the seeing stone, a famous ship begins to stalk the ruins of the Jedi temple.
This ship is none other than the Slave I, the infamous ship of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett. Fett’s Slave I first appeared in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Fett famously “died” in “Return of the Jedi” in a way very unbefitting of his fame; however, the season two premiere of “The Mandalorian” teased the return of this beloved baddie.
This episode follows through with that tease, as his ship circles the Mandalorian in a very spooky fashion.
Fett is on less than amicable terms with the Mandalorian upon their first meeting. Fett affirms that he is after his iconic armor that was acquired by the Mandalorian in “Chapter 9.”
Fett is played by famous New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison. Morrison originally portrayed Fett’s father Jango Fett in 2002’s “Attack of the Clones.” Boba Fett is a clone of his father Jango Fett, so it is very appropriate that Morrison would portray Boba Fett some 20 years later.
While this may seem like the first time Morrison has portrayed Boba Fett, he actually rerecorded Boba Fett’s original lines from “The Empire Strikes Back” in 2004 in order to further connect the prequel and original trilogy.
Fett is also accompanied by Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen, a character from last season’s “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger.” This is one of the many ways that this episode is building a highly connected world for “The Mandalorian.”
Shand’s inclusion also confirms that the mysterious figure from season one’s “Chapter 5” was indeed Boba Fett.
The group quickly comes to terms and decides to work together to battle against the remnant empire that suddenly appears.
Fett and the Mandalorian strike a deal, very similar to the one made with Marshal Cobb Vanth back in “Chapter 9.” Fett will defend the Child in exchange for the return of his iconic armor.
The Tragedy
Moff Gideon and his remnant empire have finally arrived. They are making their play for the Child, and they are not messing around.
The ensuing action is classic “Star Wars.” The stormtroopers in this episode look great; something about the lighting on this planet really makes their armor pop. Their voice lines and general ineptitude were very reminiscent of the original trilogy.
This episode also confirmed the suspicions many fans had about the mysterious figures Moff Gideon had aboard his star destroyer. Gideon himself confirmed that these mechanical monsters were the dark troopers.
While the Mandalorian, Fett and Shand were able to make short work of the stormtroopers, the dark troopers did the unthinkable.
As hte Child rested from his force fatigue, the dark troopers kidnapped him.
Following the kidnapping, the Child showcased his improving force abilities on a few stormtroopers. Moff Gideon then had a very sinister conversation with the little green guy, hinting at the dark things the empire has in store for Grogu.
Reclaiming the Child will seemingly be the final arc of this season.
Looking forward
At the end of the chapter, Fett and Shand pledge their allegiance to the Mandalorian as the trio sets out to recover Grogu.
Fett also has a great moment here when he explains the history of his family and their armor. Fett notes that the armor belonged to his father, who was a foundling. This makes his claim to the Mandalorian armor legitimate.
This scene also clears up the hotly debated topic of the Fetts’ statuses as true Mandalorians. Furthermore, this scene also helps to reduce confusion for those unaware of the details of the cloned relationship between the two Fetts and their portrayal by Morrison.
This episode gave a lot to “Star Wars” fans. The return of Boba Fett has lingered in the minds of many fans for decades. It has been covered in expanded universe novels before. However, the return of Boba Fett in “Chapter 14” did not disappoint.
While short, this chapter packed a lot into its 32-minute runtime and is sure to excite fans for things to come.
5/5 Torches