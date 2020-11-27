“Chapter 13: The Jedi” embraces the greater “Star Wars” universe in a way that few “Star Wars” stories ever have. While many “Star Wars” projects have made references to other media, this chapter connects decades of animated series, book and films.
Fans of the “The Clone Wars,” “Rebels,” the prequel trilogy and even the expanded universe have something to look forward to in this episode. “The Jedi” is very rewarding for fans who have watched everything.
This chapter has everything that makes good “Star Wars” good. From its depiction of the force to its big, flashy action, this episode takes the building blocks of “Star Wars” and creates something fresh.
The episode also blends the feel of feudal Japan and the old American West. “The Mandalorian” has traditionally taken many cues from Western films, so it is nice to see the show mixing things up a little.
“Chapter 13: The Jedi” is also “The Mandalorian” at its best. The relationship between the Mandalorian and the Child reaches a pivotal point. The episode also addresses the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Mandalorians that has been mentioned several times in the series.
As one of the best episodes of “The Mandlorian to date, “The Jedi” is sure to remind “Star Wars” fans why they love “Star Wars.”
SPOILERS AHEAD
The Sorceress
Katee Sackoff’s Bo-Katan promised viewers the famed Jedi, Ahsoka Tano, two weeks ago in “Chapter 11: The Heiress.” This episode wasted no time in making good on this promise.
In the very first scene, Ahsoka Tano makes her live action “Star Wars” debut. What a debut it was!
In this sequence, Ashoka showcases her unique, white-bladed lightsabers in epic fashion. She fades in and out of the mist surrounding this battle, playing on the mysterious nature of the Jedi during the original trilogy era.
Ahsoka Tano is portrayed by Rosario Dawson. Tano was last seen at the end of the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” In that finale, Tano left to search for the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn and her friend Ezra Bridger, two characters from the animated series.
Tano name drops Thrawn at the end of this episode of “The Mandalorian,” potentially teasing the blue-skinned admiral’s appearance in future seasons. Thrawn is an imperial admiral known for his leadership prowess and loyalty to the Emperor.
Thrawn canonically first appeared in “Star Wars Rebels,” but was first introduced in several novels detailing the events after “Return of the Jedi” that are now a part of the non-canonical “expanded universe.”
Upon hearing the Mandalorian’s request to train the Child, Tano is understandably hesitant towards training the force-sensitive, macaroon-loving creature.
Ahsoka Tano was formally the Padawan to the most powerful Jedi turned Sith that the galaxy has ever known, Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader. This explains Tano’s warning about how dangerous the force can be in the hands of someone with uncontrolled feelings.
The Child has revealed his lack of control previously, when he force choked Cara Dune in the first season of the show. If Ahsoka Tano is not the Jedi that The Mandalorian is looking for, then who is?
The Child
Ahsoka Tano revealed a lot of information about the Child in this episode. Some of these details will possibly be relevant to the next chapter of the Mandalorian’s quest.
Tano explained that she was able to communicate with the Child through the force. The biggest piece of information that she uncovered was the Child’s name.
There has been much fan speculation as to what the creature’s name would officially be; however, today it was revealed that his or her name is Grogu.
During this conversation through the force, it was also explained that Grogu lived at the Jedi temple on Coruscant as seen in the prequel trilogy.
This means that the Child very likely interacted with the other famous member of his species, Yoda. Will Yoda or another one of the prequel-era Jedi’s reach out to Grogu in the next episode?
Tano confirmed that a Jedi would reach out to The Child if the proper steps were followed. Perhaps it will be Luke Skywalker, since he is one of the few known Jedi who lived during this time period. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.
This episode also dialed up the Child and the Mandalorian’s relationship to eleven. Tano explained that the Mandalorian would be the key to training the Child.
Toward the end of the episode, the Mandalorian and the Child have sentimental moment together. This begs the question, will the Mandalorian be able to let go of his adopted son once he reaches the end of his quest?
Looking forward
“Chapter 13” pulls off the challenging task of translating a beloved animated character to live action, while also providing a fun, action-packed story that fits within the established world of “The Mandalorian.”
The success of this episode opens the door for many other fan-favorite “Star Wars” characters from animation, such as Admiral Thrawn, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Asajj Ventress, Cad Bane and many more.
This episode’s action is some of the best yet. Lightsabers are prominently featured for the first time. The finale even includes a “Kill Bill” inspired sword fight between Ahsoka Tano and the Magistrate of Calodan, played by Diana Lee Inosanto. This dual continues the trend of powerful women having awesome moments in this series.
This episode delivers what so many hardcore “Star Wars” fans have been wanting for so long. It embraces the larger world in a meaningful and tasteful way. All the while, the episode never loses sight of the core theme of “The Mandalorian.”
“The Mandalorian” releases new episodes every Friday exclusively on Disney +.
5/5 Torches