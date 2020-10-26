The Tennessee Promise Scholarship allows any graduating high school senior to attend community college tuition-free. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made this dream a lot harder to achieve for lower-income students.
Applications for the TN Promise Scholarship are down 20% from last year. If the number doesn’t pick up before the application deadline, upwards of 8,000 graduating high schoolers will have missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for free education.
Graham Thomas, deputy director for partnerships at tnAchieves, cites the pandemic as the leading cause for the downturn.
“We’re facing some challenges because of COVID-19 that no one could plan for and none of us have ever faced, especially not our high school seniors,” Thomas said.
As of Oct. 21, 39,323 students have applied for the scholarship. On the same date last year, 47,540 had applied.
Many schools went virtual for the Fall 2020 semester. Before the pandemic, school guidance and career counselors would personally supervise the applications process. In some cases, counselors would go into classes and ensure every student there had applied. With schools going virtual, these opportunities come less often.
“Applications are down for the main reason that students aren’t in the building,” Thomas said. “School counselors are usually visiting seniors home rooms and making sure they’re completing application.”
Counselors, like West High School’s Sarah Bast, now have to take up extra work alongside teachers to get applications completed.
“It’s really falling on me and teachers to get it all done. Now I’m doing school day sessions where they can come out of a class and I help them apply. Tennessee Achieves always sent some of their people over to talk to kids and get them applying, but we’re not allowed to have outside visitors,” Bast said. “The best success is when I can face-to-face with a kid and say ‘okay, let’s apply right now.’”
Another issue with reaching students come to the student’s newfound responsibilities and stresses. Bast suspects that the months-long quarantine has taken its toll on students, negatively affecting their mental health. The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty around college for these students, and they may not see it as an option.
“They have been home since March, and in some instances, if both parents are out at a job, they can be the only one at home,” Bast said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. Some students don’t even know if they’ll get the opportunity to go to a college.”
COVID-19 has also led to increased financial burdens for many Americans.
High school students may need to take up jobs to help their family’s financial situation during the pandemic. Since TN Promise users need to be full time students, students who need to financially support their families can’t afford to attend college, even if it was tuition free.
“I think a lot of students picked up jobs out of necessity in the spring and are continuing that to help their families make ends meet,” Bast said. “There’s the isolation side, worry and anxiety about finances. I suppose many students are wondering, ‘Can I do college and still support my family if that’s a necessity?’ You’re supposed to be a full time student on Tennessee Promise.”
The Scholarship’s target demographic are low-income, first-generation college students. Thomas expects that this group will be the same demographic most affected by the drop.
“Our target has always been the low-income and first-generation college student. We know about 50% of Tennessee Promise students receive some kind of federal aid. I think those populations are going to be hit hardest by this,” Thomas said. “As we’ve seen nationally, our most vulnerable communities are being hit by the pandemic in terms of infection and job loss. I think we’ll see the same in higher ed.”
Once students apply, they’re official in the tnAchieve system and can access their tuition-free college. If the application deadline is missed, however, the opportunity has passed for good.
“Those communities — lower income communities, communities with high minorities population — are going to be hit the hardest,” Thomas said. “If we can just get them to apply, just get them in the system, we’ve got a structure to help them get to college and help them be successful.”
Bast and counselors like her are doing their best to reach out to students virtually and meet with them one-on-one to fill out these applications.
The deadline to apply for the Tennessee Promise is Nov. 2, giving high school seniors two weeks to complete the application. According to Thomas, the process is short, and the opportunity is invaluable.
“The great thing about the application is that it’s short and quick. We just want students to know this deadline is showing up. It’s a one-time shot,” Thomas said.