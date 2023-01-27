The Golden Roast’s Sutherland location recently moved out of the building it occupied for the last several years. But don’t worry – its new location is just about a one-minute drive from the last one.
Relocating to a space in Cherokee Mills, on the corner of Sutherland Avenue and Concord Street, The Golden Roast officially opened its doors last Friday.
At first glance, the move might seem small. After all, they’re just a stone’s throw away from where they used to be. But while the move is small in distance, Taylor Renfro, general manager, sees it as a big step for the shop’s future.
The previous Sutherland location operated without a full kitchen. They relied on baking their food at Real Good Kitchen and then transporting it to Sutherland.
“We were like, we’ve outgrown our space, which is a wonderful thing for a business, and so it’s time to move on,” Renfro said.
Now, the shop plans to utilize the kitchen in the Cherokee Mills space to expand their menu offerings and cater to the wants and needs of the Sutherland community.
"We are just so excited to be part of the Sutherland community in what feels like growing deeper roots into this area,” Renfro said.
While they are still adjusting to the new location, Renfro said she and baristas are brainstorming ways to have something on the menu for everyone. Future project ideas include creating more vegetarian and vegan options.
Previously, the Golden Roast not only transported their own food, but also collaborated with food providers like Goldman Bagels, Yum Yum and The Lunchbox. But just because they have their own space does not mean they’re dropping those collaborations.
“The collaboration has been something that’s been out of necessity but has taught us that that’s not something we wanna lose, even when we do get into a kitchen,” Refro said.
Collaboration lies at the heart of The Golden Roast’s mission. Not only are Renfro and employees excited for maintaining collaborations, they’re also excited to form new relationships in a space that is surrounded by local businesses and offices. Cherokee Mills is home to several businesses and also offers office space for companies.
Even though the shop is still on Sutherland, the location brings with it a whole new group of customers who stop in for a cup of coffee before or during their 9-5. Renfro said that previous regular customers still stop by the new location, but even in the past week, they’ve gotten several more regulars who drop by multiple times a day.
Additionally, the new location allows the opportunity to expand with services like catering and keeping tabs open for regulars.
“We’re creating relationships that we might not otherwise have been able to, which is exactly what we’re all about,” Renfro said.
Angelica Perise, a full-time barista at The Golden Roast, also looks forward to the way the new location offers a clean slate and provides new opportunities.
“It’s kind of like getting a new apartment, you know?” Perise said. “It just feels fresh and it feels new and it’s exciting.”
You can visit the new Golden Roast at 2250 Sutherland Ave. in suite 125. They also have a location closer to campus, located on Melrose Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.